Saheli Boston’s Renu Tewarie and Deepali Gulati on Domesrtic Violence and Nirbhaya Fundraiser

BOSTON–Saheli Boston, a non-profit organization that has for more than 25 years supported immigrant South Asian and Arab women and children by providing domestic and sexual violence survivors access to education and social services, will host its fundraising gala Nirbhaya on Dec. 4, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Renu Tewarie, Co-Executive Director of Saheli Boston, and Deepali Gulati, Saheli Boston’s Anti-Domestic Violence Advocate, talk about Saheli’s work and Nirbhaya fundraiser.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The Saheli board, a volunteer group of 12 headed by Neelam Wali and the Advisory Committee of 20 headed by Dr. Manju Sheth, MD contributes in different areas of expertise that serve the organization’s clients in unique ways.

Moreover, a staff of 10 serve as social workers, lawyers, psychologists, children’s service and, most importantly, our DV advocates who enable the day-to-day functioning of Saheli.