Royals nervous as Harry’s memoir titled ‘Spare’ slated to be out on Jan 10

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles– The publication date and title of Prince Harry’s memoir has finally been confirmed by Penguin Random House, reports ‘Variety’.

The publishing titans have said the British royal’s memoir will be titled ‘Spare’ and have set a release date of Jan. 10 — notably missing the usually crucial Christmas market. The hardcover edition has been priced at $36.

The title, according to ‘Variety’, is likely a reference to the nickname given to Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, who is second in line to the throne: “The heir and the spare.”

Rumours about the memoir — and precisely what it may contain — have been swirling for over a year, ever since the deal was first announced in July 2021. According to the book’s blurb, Harry will touch on his experience of his mother’s death as well as love and grief.

“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror,” the book’s blurb reads.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, ‘Spare’ is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

At the time the book deal was announced, Prince Harry said in a statement (reported by the ‘New York Times’): “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Press reports at the time claimed that the prince received about a $20-million advance; Penguin Random House has refused to confirm the sum. All that the publisher has confirmed so far is that Prince Harry has donated approximately $2 million from the proceeds to charitable organisations, reports ‘Variety’.

Harry, according to ‘Variety’, is said to have been working with ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer — who also penned tennis player Andre Agassi’s memoir.

The British royal family is said to be concerned about what Harry may say about his father King Charles III, stepmother Camilla, brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, among others. (IANS)