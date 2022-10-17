Riot Games unveils Indian agent for its free-to-play game Valorant

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Riot Games, the developer behind smash-hit video games like ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Valorant,’ has launched its first-ever agent of Indian descent — Harbor, a.k.a. Varun Batra– for its free-to-play game Valorant at an event in Mumbai.

Harbor’s abilities and gameplay were demonstrated live for the audience at the event. It will be available in-game from October 19 onwards.

“After many months of hard work, we are thrilled to finally introduce Harbor to the world! We are humbled by the love and support we’ve received so far from the community in India and beyond,” Ashish Gupta, Marketing Lead for India and South Asia at Riot Games, said in a statement.

“We are sure Harbor is going to be a star both in and out of the game. We are also very excited to host our first Riot event in India and look forward to bringing more exciting activities and events to the country!,” Gupta added.

Under the spotlights and too much fanfare, the launch event was packed with thrilling immersive experiences, including a real-life replica of Harbor’s motorbike from the trailer.

Riot Games also invited Valorant pro-teams to the event, where players from Global Esports, Enigma and VLT participated in an exhibition match with the influencers.

The event concluded with an electrifying performance by ARB4, Mangal Survarnan and Tienas, the producers and musicians behind ‘RAJA’, Harbor’s desi hip-hop and Carnatic fusion backing tracks. (IANS)