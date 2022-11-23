Raj Sharma to Share His Success Strategies During a Virtual Knowledge Event on Nov. 29

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Raj Sharma, author of newly-published The Purposeful Wealth Advisor and Managing Director – Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, will participate in virtual knowledge event organized by American India Foundation (AIF) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The event will be held at 8:00pm-9:00pm (Eastern Time) virtually. Based on his new book, Mr. Sharma will shares his strategies for success and life lessons as an immigrant in the US.

Registration is free. Please click here to register.

Mr. Sharma will be joined by Kalpana Kanthan, Chief Development Officer at AIF, and Ritu Prasad, global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of AIF.

Raj Sharma

Mr. Sharma is Managing Director – Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, a high end boutique within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group and has over three decades of experience in customized investment and wealth management for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, families and institutions. He runs a national wealth management practice based in Boston.

For 16 consecutive years, Mr. Sharma has been recognized by Barron’s Magazine as one of America’s Top 100 Financial Advisors. In addition, Barron’s recognized Mr. Sharma in their “All Stars” list – one of fifteen advisors who have appeared in Barron’s ranking of America’s Top 100 Advisors for fifteen consecutive years. He was also recognized by the Financial Times of London ranking of Global Advisors for the past four years as well as the top advisor ranking in Forbes Magazine for the past two years. Mr. Shgarma is also a regular contributor to local and national media on investment strategy, private wealth management and financial planning.

Kalpana Kanthan

Ms. Kanthan is Chief Development Officer at AIF. In this role, she oversees the philanthropic portfolio of the US and India teams, as well as the marketing vertical—in conjunction with communications—to drive AIF’s strategic growth, expansion, and programmatic impact. Her professional success rests on the pillars of citizenship, community building, colleagueship, and social justice, aligning her purpose-driven work ethic with the core principles of AIF’s mission and vision.

Ritu Prasad

Ms. Prasad is the global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of AIF based out of New York City. In this role, she is focused on strengthening AIF’s financial and operational processes globally. Ms. Prasad brings 20 years of experience navigating various roles across different lines of businesses in the corporate sector. She has worked across the globe in India, the UK, Australia, and the US, in roles spanning Finance, Operations, Transformation, and Re-engineering. She brings to AIF, extensive experience and network in the areas of financial reporting and data analysis, financial planning, budgeting and forecasting, designing models, and driving innovation, enterprise-wide transformation, digitization, and reengineering.

AIF is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls and women to achieve gender equity. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs to develop and test innovative solutions and with governments to create and scale sustainable impact. Founded in 2001, AIF has impacted the lives of 12.9 million of India’s poor in 35 states and union territories.