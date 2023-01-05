Raising a toast

New Delhi– A new year calls for a new tipple, before you settle in to your drink for the year, try out these options from Diageo India.

Black Dog Millard’s Private Reserve 14YO

The Black Dog Millard’s Private Reserve 14YO, a new addition to the world of Black Dog, is a rare, complex yet incomparably smooth blended scotch whisky. You can discover delicate hints of vanilla and lightly toasted oak in this luxurious variant. Gentle underlying citrus flavour from the 200-year-old Linkwood distillery located in the heart of Speyside accentuates the taste profile of Black Dog.

Why this is the one: Knowing when to pause is an art — a precious moment to stop, take stock and reconnect before moving forward. Black Dog’s founder Sir Walter Millard mastered this art of pausing through his passion for fly fishing, resulting in the creation of what we know as Black Dog Scotch Whisky, a liquid matured in its fullness of time. As a tribute to its founder, Black Dog Millard’s Private Reserve 14YO is born out of that sense of pausing and a thirst to bring alive a perfectly balanced scotch by carefully aging it for 14 years, no more, no less. It is a blended scotch that is to savoured and enjoyed. Best Enjoyed: Enjoy Black Dog 14YO Millard’s Private Reserve by letting it sit for 14 seconds which symbioses 14 years of maturation.

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Tanqueray has had a huge role to play in the ‘Ginnaissance’ in India as a premium gin brand. By giving consumers four perfectly balanced botanicals and one unmistakable gin, Tanqueray has opened the pathways for gin to become everyone’s go-to drink. Tanqueray has travelled the world in search for the finest botanicals, handpicking the ones to suit his sensibilities. Tanqueray London Dry is one of the most awarded gins in the world. It is voted #1 by bartenders in a poll by ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars’– making it a spirit bartender love to explore.

Why this is the one: All the botanicals are redistilled together in high quality neutral grain spirit in a traditional pot, creating Tanqueray’s distinctive flavour of piney juniper and faint lemon zest. This unique combination makes it the most versatile gin with an exclusive flavour which stands out in any cocktail. It’s a spirit bartenders love to explore.

Best enjoyed: By creating the classic gin drinks to test the spirit with — First up, try making a Gin and tonic. Follow it up with a Martini, stirred not shaken. And end with a Tom Collins So, create the classic three drinks indoors to test the spirit — First up, try making a Gin and Tonic. Follow it up with a Martini, stirred not shaken. And end with a Tom Collins.

Don’S London Dry Gin

Gordon’s iconic reputation has been built since its initial conception as a Southwark-based distillery in 1769. The production later moved to Clerkenwell in 1786 and the white spirit sailed the seas through the 1800s, creating legions of fans the world over. For decades, certainly for the 20 years leading up to the 2006 gin boom, Gordon’s was the one and only name people would instantly associate with gin and it’s still beloved by its many passionate supporters. Today, Gordon’s is the world’s number one best-selling Gin. Awarded four Royal Warrants and an impressive selection of international gin prizes.

Why this is the one: Gordon’s is a gin that’s enjoyed, not dissected. The blend has been made using only four carefully chosen botanicals and a neutral grain spirit, all the highest quality to create its distinctively refreshing taste. Gordon’s has a higher juniper content than almost any other gin.

Best enjoyed: It is accompanied by lemon and grapefruit juice, with sugar and soda water stirred through to give a light and lively taste. Simply add some lemon and grapefruit wheels to serve an ultra-aesthetic cocktail.

The Singleton OF Glendullan

Diageo’s Singleton of Glendullan 12,15 and 18-year-old are single malt scotch whiskies, matured in high proportion of American oak casks mixed with a small portion of European oak casks to balance the flavour profile of the liquid. All three variants, 12-year-old, 15-year-old & 18- year-old are extraordinarily inclusive and not bound by any traditions of the past.

Why this is the one: The result of the distillation is an easy to enjoy single malt with fresh fruit aromas, a sweet, honeyed palate and a creamy lingering finish. A whisky created to be enjoyed, from the very first sip.

Best enjoyed: Makes for an exceptional base spirit to craft cocktails and is a unique option to pair with a variety.

Godawan Single Malt

Godawan’s evocative beauty is found in Rajasthan, a desert terroir it comes from. Proudly defined as the ‘Spirit Of The Desert’, it pushes the frontiers of modern Indian luxury globally while adhering to Rajasthan’s culture and heritage. Additionally, each bottle of Godawan single malt produced by Diageo India contributes to the Great Indian Bustard, the brand’s namesake, and the state bird of Rajasthan, which is a near-extinct species with only a few hundred surviving.

Why this is the one: Diageo India believes in continual disruption to heave the global premiumisation wave. Godawan is the result of this commitment — offering modern luxury yet a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and preservation of the heartland. Also, Godawan upholds the core values of Diageo India — sustainable, inclusive, cultural and disruptive. (IANS)