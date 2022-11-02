Quirky Fashion ideas

- Advertisement -

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– Today, fashion is a language, your personality speaks through your wardrobe. When you dress well, you may feel like the most important person in the room, yet when you dress poorly, you may wish to completely vanish from the scene. Here’s a look at some statement looks to fashion yourself after:

Ranveer Singh

You’ll be a little difficult to miss when you arrive wearing flowered cargo pants and a jacket honouring the Best Dressed Men in the Business.

Deepika Padukone

I believe we can all recall Deepika Padukone’s neon dress with whimsical hairdo at the Cannes Film Festival for inspiration.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s fashion selections are something to keep an eye out for because he has played it up a notch.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an extremely avant-garde sense of style. All of the outfits she’s worn to the Cannes and Met Gala red carpets were entirely out of the ordinary. However, this orb dress is incomparable.

Ayushmann Khurrana

One can’t always pull off colourful outfits on a night out. We are fans of this Bollywood heartthrob’s clothing and acting prowess.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Indian fashion is often associated with Sonam Kapoor. We admire her for her distinctive and stunning sense of style having said that this look has us on the fence!

Shahid Kapoor

He perfectly captures the “Who’s The Gabru?” expression, down to the cool beach appearance, with a smirk. Everyone’s favourite chocolate guy always manages to look sophisticated, regardless of what he is wearing.

Farhan Akhtar

This actor, singer and writer’s versatile personality never fails to attract everyone’s attention, whether he’s wearing a suit or rocking a man bun with a t-shirt and jeans. (IANS)