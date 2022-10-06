Purr-fect Stays

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Want to travel, but have a pet to think about? Thousands of visitors and their cherished pets have been received by Airbnb Hosts all over the world. Pet-friendly Indian hosts made more than INR 1 billion in 2021.

As the pet boom persists, visitors are increasingly looking for accommodations that let them bring their four-legged companions along and provide lots of outside room for them to roam. Pet-friendly accommodations account for nearly one-third of all Indian listings as of June 2022, a 95 percent rise from the same time period in 2019. Additionally, the top 10 pet-friendly tourism destinations in India as of Q2 2022 are:

Bengaluru

New Delhi

Goa

Lonavala

Hyderabad

Dehradun

Mumbai

Pune

Manali

Puducherry

When it comes to pet-friendly Airbnb stays, owners are looking for space, frequently in areas outside of capital cities, according to Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

“If you’re an avid pet lover, you’ll know that no holiday is quite complete without taking your family pet along. With more than 25,000 pet-friendly Airbnb listings across India, we have something for even the fussiest four-legged family members”

To inspire fur moms and dads planning to bring their pet friends on their next getaways, here are a few pet-friendly Airbnbs in India :

Forestvalley Tree House – Coorg, Karnataka

Meena Bagh Shimla – Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Two Bedroom Farmstay with Pool & Lawn – New Delhi

Woodnest – Goa

Jumbo farms, Heaven on earth – Lonavala, Maharashtra

Rendezvous in the hills – Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Casa Tranquilla with pool by Pawana River – Shirgaon, Maharashtra

Cheerful 4BR Cottage – Manali, Himachal Pradesh

SimBliss Farmhouse with Pool – Gurugram, Haryana

Bougainvilla- The perfect Getaway in Paradise – Mumbai (IANS)