Pulitzer awardee Alice Walker to attend Kolkata’s iconic literary fest next month

Kolkata– Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic writer Alice Walker will attend Kolkata’s iconic literary festival, Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKTF) next month from January 12 to January 15.

This will be the 14th edition of the festival.

This time the festival will be organized at Kolkata’s iconic Indian Museum, the oldest such museum in Asia, which is also the partner of Apeejay Surrendra Group and Oxford Bookstores of the event this time.

According to Arijit Dutta Choudhury, the director of Indian Museum, the primary focus of organising the literary festival within the museum premises will be to encourage and strengthen the mental and cultural spirit of the visitors. “Our aim is also to promote Indian culture through our devotion to uploading the tangible and intangible heritage of our country,” he added.

The 12th and 13th editions of the event were conducted in online mode because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this time again the event will come back in its original physical mode after a gap of two years. The event will have different curated sessions focus of varied fields like women and Dalit issues, LGBTQ literature, translation, children’s and young adult writing, historical fiction, biography, food and nutrition, wellness and mental health, poetry and cinema, among others.

Priti Paul, the director of Apeejay Surrendra Group, said that they look forward to celebrating the centenary of the Oxford Bookstore at the AKLF 2023 with several special events plus the signature Oxford Junior Literary Festival for younger readers – “Who, as the book lovers of tomorrow, are the future of Oxford Bookstore.”

Anjum Katyal, the Director of AKLF, said that the different curated sessions during the three-day event will have participation of 100 speakers from various fields. The special attraction of the event will be a special birthday tribute to iconic Bengali writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen and centennial tribute to legendary Indian film director, Mrinal Sen. (IANS)