Paani to Serve Gourmet Indian Food at New England Choice Awards Gala on Nov. 19 at Hilton Woburn

- Advertisement -

SUDBURY, MA- Paani Indian Cuisine, which has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, will serve gourmet Indian food at the New England Choice Awards gala on Nov. 19, 2022 at Hilton Woburn in Woburn, MA.

“We’re very excited to showcase and serve our gourmet food at the New England Choice Awards gala,” said Paani owner Vimi Verma. “The menu is specially designed for NECA, and we hope that attendees will enjoy the mix of Indian food prepared for this occasion.”

This year, Paani has catered to several major events, including Woman of the Year 2022 and Boston Real Estate Times Excellence Awards.

“We create an exciting and customized menu for various types of occasions and events, including holiday parties and, of course weddings,” added Ms. Verma. “We also host special birthdays, anniversary and company parties at our restaurant. We can host up to 90 people in our restaurant.”

Situated in a beautiful location in Sudbury, Paani seats 75 guests with an outside patio seating for 35. The restaurant is located at 530 A Boston Post Road in Sudbury, MA, right off Route 20.

Paani Indian Cuisine has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts by Best Things Massachusetts and is the only woman-owned Indian restaurant in Greater Boston. It serves both North and South Indian cuisine, and includes a bar, ambiance and an open layout with big windows looking outside. It offers buffets for lunch and a variety of food menus for dinner, including soups and salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers and main course entries and seafood.

In addition to providing a fine dining experience at the restaurant, Paani also provides catering services for special occasions, corporate events and weddings. To book, please visit Paani’s website at http://www.paani-restaurant.com/.