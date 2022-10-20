Paani Offers Diwali Dawat Luncheon Buffet and Kicks Off Catering for Holiday Season

- Advertisement -

SUDBURY, MA- Paani Indian Cuisine, which has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, announced its gourmet Diwali Dawat Luncheon Buffet and kicked off catering for Holiday Season—from Diwali to Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

Earlier this month, Panni catered gourmet dinners at Boston Real Estate Times’ annual Excellence Awards gala at Burlington Marriott in Burlington, MA, where it created a special Indian menu for non-Indian audience.

“We received an incredible positive feedback from the audience,” said Paani owner Vimi Verma. “Now, we’re offering special Diwali Dawat Luncheon Buffet at our beautiful restaurant in Sudbury and serving small to mid-size and large parties for weddings, special occasions and Holiday season. Celebrate the Holidays with Paani at our Diwali Dawat Luncheon Buffet.”

Situated in a beautiful location in Sudbury, Paani seats 75 guests with an outside patio seating for 35. The restaurant is located at 530 A Boston Post Road in Sudbury, MA, right off Route 20.

Paani Indian Cuisine has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts by Best Things Massachusetts and is the only woman-owned Indian restaurant in Greater Boston. It serves both North and South Indian cuisine, and includes a bar, ambiance and an open layout with big windows looking outside. It offers buffets for lunch and a variety of food menus for dinner, including soups and salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers and main course entries and seafood.

In addition to providing a fine dining experience at the restaurant, Paani also provides catering services for special occasions, corporate events and weddings. To book, please visit Paani’s website at http://www.paani-restaurant.com/.