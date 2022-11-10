NECA Presents Vocalist Reeshabh Purohit of Berklee College of Music at Its Annual Gala on Nov. 19

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—New England Choice Awards gala this year will introduce a new young vocalist and singer Reeshabh Purohit of Berkele College of Music at its annual awards gala on Nov. 19th, 2022 at Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn, MA.

“Music has always been in my family. My father and my grandmom are vocalists, so there was always music all around me when I was a kid. I showed interest in music at a very early age and started training when I was 5 years old under Aparna Panshikar. There was no stopping after that,” says Purohit, the 20 year old vocalist and musician from Pune, India, who is currently pursuing a double major degree at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

How did he get involved in music so passionately?

“I went from guru to guru as my training became more serious till I found my current guru, Pt. Vivek Joshi. As I continued my journey with music, I got more involved, more interested and wanted to dive deeper,” says Purohit. “I spent countless hours with my guru and with my tanpura, locked in a room, doing music and only music.”

Purohit is a 20 year old vocalist and musician from Pune, India. He has extensively studied Hindustani Classical Music for over 15 years from various eminent gurus and is currently studying the Agra-Gwalior gharana style from Pt. Joshi.

At such a young age, Purohit has numerous accolades to his credit including being the youngest performer to perform at prestigious events like the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and the Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki Festival. He is also the recipient of the Economic Times Award in Music. He has given playback in various Marathi films and short films.

With his training in Hindustani Classical Music and his passion for new experimental styles, Reeshabh creates a new and fresh sound through his music.

What about his Journey from India to Berklee?

“I was always passionate about other styles music like jazz, latin, electronic, etc. and I was familiar with Berklee because of the famous Berklee Indian Ensemble. I talked to a couple of Berklee graduates, professors and musicians and realised that Berklee is the place to be,” said Purohit. “Even though I love Hindustani Music with all my heart, I wanted to explore what the world has to offer and not stay limited to my bubble of comfort. I think this is why I took the plunge, travelled halfway across the world and got exposed to so many different cultures, languages, styles and forms of expression.”

At the NECA Awards, Purohit will be performing a couple of popular and upbeat tunes with influences of Hindustani Classical and Bollywood: a unique blend of traditional and contemporary.

“The spectacular performances by superb artists are the highlight of the event .It all comes together magically in a dazzling show at the elegant Gala,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, creator of NECA Awards and CEO of INE MultiMedia, a Waltham, MA-based (501c-3) non-profit organization devoted to promoting and supporting charitable organizations, art, culture, education and empowerment.

“It is truly an honor for us to showcase Reeshabh, a rising star at Berklee college of music at NECA 2022.”

To buy a ticket for the gala, please click here.