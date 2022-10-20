Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan, to visit India in 2023

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Microsoft on Thursday announced that the company’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, and he is planning to visit India in January next year.

Nadella met with India’s Consul General in San Francisco, T.V. Nagendra Prasad, to discuss the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change,” following his meeting with Prasad, Nadella said in a statement.

“The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience,” he added.

The discussion focused on India’s growth trajectory and the country’s potential to be a global political and technology leader.

During the meeting, Nadella also formally received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award for distinguished service. Nadella was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

“It is an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many extraordinary people. I am thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more,” Nadella said.

He plans to visit India in January 2023, his first visit to the country in nearly three years. (IANS)