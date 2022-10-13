Meet the Judges of the 2022 New England Choice Awards

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—The 2022 New England Choice Award winners were selected by jury of 13 members of diverse backgrounds. Here is a list of the jury members:

Mukesh Chatter

General Partner, NeoNet Capital LLC

Mukesh Chatter is General Partner, NeoNet Capital LLC. He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a track record of developing advanced technology products and leading startups from launch to success. He co-founded Nexabit Networks, a terabit switch/router company, and led the company as CEO until its acquisition by Lucent Technologies. After the acquisition, Mukesh served as the Vice President and General

Manager of IP Products at Lucent. Mr. Chatter also co-manages NeoNet Capital LLC, an investment firm focused on funding out-of-the-box, innovative ideas. Mukesh was named one of the Top 10 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Red Herring Magazine in 1999, and was named Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year in 2001. He holds over 23 patents spanning a broad range of technical domains and has several more patent applications pending.

In addition to his current role, Mr. Chatter serves on the board of MarvelBiome, Inc., a developer of innovative therapeutics to address neuro diseases. He is also on the governing board of the Center of Indic Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. He has previously served on Georgetown University’s Parent Advisory Council and the Johns Hopkins University. Parents Round Table. He and his wife Priti are deeply passionate about developing affordable solutions to global problems. He received his Master’s degree in Computer and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Anu Chitrapu

Senior Vice President, Bank of America

Ms. Chitrapu is Senior Vice-President and Executive at Bank of America. She has won awards at the bank for exceptional performance, been named to the high potential women leaders group and is the executive sponsor for the Boston chapter of the Asian Leadership Network. She serves as treasurer of DAWN (Direct Action for Women Now. Ms. Chitrapu holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Puran Dang

Community Leader

Mr. Dang has been a community leader for over five decades in Greater Boston. He has founded many organizations of international repute, including the very first IIT Alumni Association, which has evolved into a PAN-IIT community spread across the world.

Over the last 25 years, Mr. Dang has been Chairman and now Chairman Emeritus of MIT Heritage of The Arts of South Asia – MITHAS and Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation. He has played a major role in leading important initiatives at TIE-Boston, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, and Indian Americans of Lexington (IAL), among other notable organizations. He has won many awards for his humanitarian service. In 2011, his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, honored him with the “Lifetime Achievement Gold Medal Award for Distinguished Service” out of approximately 45,000 alumni.

Dr. Om Ganda, MD

Medical Director of the Lipid Clinic at Joslin Diabetes Center

Dr. Ganda is a renowned diabetes expert and Medical Director of the Lipid Clinic at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. In addition, he is Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His special interests include Lipid Disorders, Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Reduction.

Dr. Ganda also conducts clinical trials examining the relationship between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He graduated from S.M.S. Medical College in India in 1966 and did his residency at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. Joslin is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with Harvard Medical School, and one of only 11 NIH-designated Diabetes Research Centers in the U.S.

Rajesh Godbole

Founder, Shadaj

Mr. Godbole is founder and executive director of Shadaj, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose

mission is to cultivate, nurture and promote Indian Classical Music in its most authentic form through intimate concerts, music appreciation sessions, as a platform for cultural integration and community outreach.

Shadaj events feature some of the world’s most revered and celebrated Indian classical virtuosos. Shadaj aspires to preserve and nurture a rich classical music heritage that, over centuries, has drawn together people of diverse traditions by community outreach and cultural integration.

Upendra Mishra

President, The Mishra Group

Mr. Mishra is founder and president of the Waltham, MA-based The Mishra Group, an integrated full-service marketing and public relations firm. Since 1997, the Mishra Group has provided comprehensive, results-oriented solutions for the fast-paced new age of online and traditional marketing through the area’s best writers and editors and most talented graphic and Web designers and digital media strategists. He is also publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Boston Real Estate Times and Life Sciences Times.

Mandy Pant

Academic Research Director, Intel

Principal Engineer, Intel Labs

Ms. Pant is the Academic Research Director at Intel, and works with leading academic researchers worldwide and technical experts to seed and drive research efforts in areas of strategic importance to Intel in particular and the computing industry in general. She has published 20+ technical papers in prestigious VLSI conferences and journals, has two issued patents and five pending patents. She is regarded as a very strong and motivating technical speaker having given numerous invited talks at various conferences and universities, including several keynote talks and distinguished lectures. She is an active proponent of STE(A) M for Women and young girls.

Ritu Raman

Assistant Professor, MIT

Ms. Raman holds many awards and honors, including being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Science list and the MIT Technology Review 35 Innovators Under 35 list, as well as being named an Innovation and Technology Delegate to the International Achievement Summit. Currently, she is an Assistant Professor at MIT.

An engineer, writer, and educator with a passion for introducing biohybrid materials into the toolbox of every inventor, Ms. Raman’s research focuses on using biohybrid design to build implantable devices that sense and adapt to the body. In addition, she has championed many initiatives to empower women in STEM, including most recently founding the Women in STEM Database at MIT (WiSDM). She received her B.S. magna cum laude from Cornell University in 2012, and her M.S. (2013) and Ph.D. (2016) as an NSF Fellow at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Subir Sachdev

Herchel Smith Professor of Physics and Chair of the Department of Physics, Harvard University

Prof. Sachdev is the Herchel Smith Professor of Physics and Chair of the Department of Physics at Harvard University and one of the top physicists in the area of quantum physics in the world. He has received numerous awards, including Dirac Medal from International Center for Theoretical Physics (2018); Lars Onsager Prize, American Physical Society, 2018; Star Family Prize for Excellence in Advising, Certificate of Distinction, Harvard University, 2016; and Dirac Medal for the Advancement of Theoretical Physics, the Australian Institute of Physics, the University of New South Wales, and the Royal Society of New South Wales, 2015, among others.

Prof. Sachdev received his B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1982, and a Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1985. He holds visiting positions as the Cenovus Energy James Clerk Maxwell Chair at the Perimeter Institute in Ontario, Canada, and the Homi J. Bhabha Chair at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

Yash Shah

President, TiE Boston

Entrepreneur, investor and tech executive Mr. Shah is the 13th President of TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest and leading-edge organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists. In addition, he is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, product advisor, and business executive with over 25 years of IT and software industry experience. He is also on the advisory boards of several software startups around the world.

As a dynamic and successful entrepreneur, Mr. Shah co-founded Jeavio, a venture services firm and plays a critical leadership role in its vision and strategy. He is also the Chief Technology Officer of SevOne, which was recently sold to IBM. In addition, he is a Founding Member of the TiE Boston Foundation, an active member of TiE Boston Angels, and a TiE ScaleUp Mentor.

Anupendra Sharma

Founder, Accelerate Medicine

Mr. Sharma is founder of Accelerate Medicine, and has been involved with several therapeutics, medtech, diagnostics and Healthcare companies. His skills lie in company creation, spinouts, fundraising, governance, product development strategy and exits. The companies he is invested in the US and China have raised nearly $180M in venture capital and he has been involved with $16B in M&A transactions. His most recent role was Global Head of BD for Siemens Healthineers. Prior to that, for eleven years Mr. Sharma was a Senior Investment Partner at Siemens Venture Capital (SVC) in Boston, where he was responsible for leading investments in healthcare (devices, diagnostics, software and services). He previously worked in Mergers and Acquisitions for JPMorgan & Salomon Smith Barney.

Mr. Sharma founded the Startup Leadership Program, which has educated 4,000 entrepreneurs in 13 countries who have raised more than $600M; nearly 60 of these companies have been acquired. He also cofounded the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at BITS Pilani, and started of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Startup Initiative (MALSI) to accelerate the pace of startups in the Commonwealth, co-created and teaches the Healthcare Innovation & Commercialization course at Harvard Medical School and serves a mentor, reviewer or judge for many grants and business plan competitions including Cornell, BITS Conquest, Harvard President Challenge, MassChallenge, Mass Life Sciences, MIT 50K and the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.

Mr. Sharma holds an MBA from Cornell University, MS in Accounting & Finance from Manchester Business School, Masters in Economics and Bachelors in Instrumentation Engineering from BITS Pilani, India.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD,

Physician, Atrius Health

Co-founder, INE Multimedia

Dr. Sheth, a Board Certified Internist with keen interest in women’s health, is co-producer of NECA Awards and co-founder of INE Multimedia, a Waltham, MA-based (501c-3) non-profit organization devoted to promoting and supporting charitable organizations, art, culture, education and empowerment through workshops, seminars and multimedia. She was voted in the 150 ‘Women of Influence’ by YW of Boston in 2016. Dr. Sheth served as president of Indian Medical Association of New England in 2013. She has been a big advocate for empowerment of women and has been voted Woman of the year in 2011. Dr. Sheth is the creator and host of the popular “Chai with Manju” celebrity interview series as well as “Dreamcatchers” featuring people from the local community who have made their dreams a reality.

Aditi Taylor

Senior Vice President, Director of Global Broker Relations and Trade Support

MFS Investment Management

Ms. Taylor is Senior Vice President, Director of Global Broker Relations and Trade Support at MFS Investment Management. Previously, she was a Principal with Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Risk Advisory practice where she serves as a leader in the firm’s Life Sciences practice leading variety of engagements related to governance, ethics and compliance, risk and controls.

She holds a BA Economics from University of Mumbai and a MBA from Bentley University, Waltham, MA. Ms. Taylor, who was named an emerging leader by the Boston Business Journal, is active in the New England cultural community.

A stage and theater performer since the early age of 4, Taylor continues to nurture her passion for the cultural and performing arts and often directs, produces and performs in large musical and theater productions with participants of many ages.