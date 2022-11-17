Meet Boston’s Newest Wedding and Event Planner: TaranaOM Creations, Showcasing New England Choice Awards This Year

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—What technologist and AI expert Aneesha Karody is doing in wedding and event planning business? Well, she is following her passion as American singer, songwriter and actor Marc Anthony once said: “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

“And that’s exactly what I ventured into when I took the decision to start my Wedding Planning and Décor Business – TaranaOM Creations,” says Ms. Karody. “Coming from Technology and project management background with over 20+ years of professional experience, I transitioned my Artificial Intelligence and management skills into my business providing the best-in-class services to my clients.”

She dove into the wedding and event planning industry six years ago, and the rest is history. This year, she ventured out to showcase New England Choice Awards, the premier Boston awards gala on Nov. 19, 2022 at Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn, MA.

“My passion for creativity and perfection has brought me to the level, where I have built my clients trust locally and globally,” Ms. Karody said. “When it comes to weddings and events, I love getting to know my clients, who they are as individuals, as a couple and as a family coming together to create a sophisticated occasion in a seamless way.”

In her business, Ms. Karody values gracious, hospitable, exceptional design sense, attention to details and a great sense of humor.

“TaranaOM Creations is also the result of my passion I have towards dance, music and various other art forms. With my natural tendency towards being creative, innovating unique ideas, imaginable and high-quality services, I help transform every couple’s dream & vision into reality,” said Mr. Karody. “As a certified wedding & event planner from New York Institute of Art & Design it is an honor and privilege to be a part of people’s milestone celebrations of their life.”

TaranaOM Creations is a full-service wedding and special event company featuring original designs, excellent service, flexibility, team collaboration with high moral and ethical standards.

“We offer full services or individually as per your needs and wants. For more detailed information, please visit my website and let’s connect,” says Ms. Karody.