MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal’s house detained

New Delhi– Delhi Police detained several BJP workers including party leader Parvesh Verma after the protestors broke through the security layers installed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Monday.

Days after the brawl at the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, both AAP and BJP are holding protests in the national capital.

While AAP protested outside the Delhi BJP office, the BJP staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal house alleging hooliganism by AAP councillors during the mayoral election.

The ruckus erupted during the MCD Mayor elections at the Civic Centre on January 6, as the members from the BJP and AAP protested inside the House.

Following the protests by the BJP and AAP members, the MCD House was adjourned even before the commencement of voting for Mayoral polls. (IANS)