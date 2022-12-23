Massachusetts Biotech Executive Mahesh Lachyankar Passes Away at 57 While Traveling in India With Family

SHREWSBURY, MA– Massachusetts biotech executive Mahesh Lachyankar of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on Thursday while traveling with his family in India. He was 57.

Mr. Lachyankar succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest on Dec 22, 2022, while traveling with family in Goa, India. He is survived by his wife, Prof. Pranoti Mandrekar, and son, Aniket.

Mr. Lachyankar moved to Shrewsbury in 1992 to undertake Post-Doctoral studies in Neurobiology at the Worcester foundation for biomedical research and at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston before joining Abbvie Bioscience research center in Shrewsbury, MA.

Subsequently, he led National and International teams on multiple drug discovery efforts at Pfizer Inc. before supporting Business development activities for a multitude of companies ranging from small biotech to large pharmaceutical companies. He was an enterprising scientist and mentored various startup companies to raise funds.

A very well-read and analytical scientist at heart Mr. Lachyankar also had a deep passion for Indian instrumental music and was the founder of the New England school of music (NESOM) involved in nurturing the talent of budding classical musicians in the United States. He also excelled in the culinary art and had the flair to host multiple friends and colleagues on several occasions.

Born on April 5, 1965 and raised in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Mr. Lachyankar received his PhD in Applied biology (1992) from Tata Cancer Research Institute, Mumbai, India; and MSc in Biotechnology (1987) from MS University, Vadodara, India.

Mr. Lachyankar joined Ingenia Therapeutics in April 2021. Before joining Ingenia, Mahesh worked for several early and mid-stage biotech companies including those founded by VCs like Atlas Ventures, DDF, and SV Life.

During this period, he developed strategies for the pursuit of the company’s science and business goals; resulting in enabling fundraises or successful planned exits.