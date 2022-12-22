Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws her plea to travel abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday withdrew her plea seeking to travel abroad, at a court in the national capital.

The counsel for Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed her plea to travel abroad.

The agency said that “she’s an actress, and a foreign national, and the matter in which she is being tried is at a crucial stage”.

To this, Fernandez’s lawyer contended that the agency has not even completed its investigation in the case.

The judge then questioned her counsel whether he wants to withdraw the application, or wants a judicial order. The counsel chose to withdrew the plea.

Fernandez is accused in a Rs 200 crore money extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

On December 20, Special Judge Shailendra Malik had issued notice to the ED and sought its reply to Fernandez’s application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23.

(IANS)