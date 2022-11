A pack of stray dogs mauled an infant to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district.

According to reports, the baby had been put in the bushes by an unidentified person, near a canal in Dehati village of Gyanpur area late Sunday.

Alerted by the cries of the baby, the local people rushed to the spot but the infant was already dead by then.

Police officials said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. (IANS)