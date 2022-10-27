Indian Musicians to Perform Live at Immortal Bollywood Concert: A Tribute to Music Legends in Lexington on Oct. 29

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA—Get ready for live Immortal Bollywood musical evening from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Oct. 29, 2022 at the Maxwell Auditorium of Scottish Rite Masonic Museum in Lexington, MA.

Organized by Marathi Cinema Boston and supported and sponsored by Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, Immortal Bollywood is a musical concert that will pay a tribute to the Indian music legends: Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

The concert has top notch singers – Hrishikesh Ranade, Madhura Datar and Shailaja Subramanian. They will be joined by amazing musicians from India like Satyajit Prabhu, Amar Oak, Ritesh Ohol, and Nilesh Parab, among others.

The show includes famous songs such as लग जा गले, आयेगा आनेवाला, आईये मेहेरबा, पिया तू अब तो आजा, मधुबन मे राधिका नाचे रे, रुप तेरा मस्ताना and many more….

This concert is a fundraiser for the Prabodhini Trust, an institute that is doing some remarkable for the training, education and rehabilitation of mentally challenged people. The organization is based in Nashik, India. Here’s their website- https://prabodhinitrustnsk.org/

Date Oct 29th Time 3PM-6Pm

Lexington Heritage museum

Ticket Link : https://www.tugoz.com/events/marathi-cinema-boston/immortal-bollywood

Host Team: Arundhati Maddie Phadke & members of Marathi Cinema