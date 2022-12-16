Indian American musician Karsh Kale for The Delicious Design Project

New Delhi– An eclectic digital art and music experience, The Delicious Design Project by Glenmorangie re-imagines the technicolor visual and cultural nuances of India. The brand announced Indian-American musician Karsh Kale as its Wondermaker, who along with artist Nikunj Patel of Studio Moebius has re-imagined three distinct moments that are synonymous with India, but in the delicious and wondrous world of Glenmorangie.

Known primarily for his experimental tabla playing within electronic music contexts, Kale’s career has seen him take on roles of an Indian classical tabla player, singer, songwriter, film and TV score composer, and DJ. Together with Moet Hennessy India, he has now set out on a path to curating an eclectic experience for the Indian consumer celebrating the various cultural nuances of our motherland.

Glenmorangie chose to partner with Karsh owing to his creative sensibilities of infusing a method to the madness. His influential Klout and personality blend seamlessly with luxury spirit-loving experimental. Moreover, Karsh being a genre-bending collaborator with a very unique USP of creating global Indian sounds was able to nail the brief to the T, and together with Glenmorangie is all set to create an unforgettable localized multisensorial experience this December.

IANSlife spoke to the artist about the collaboration.

Read Excerpts:

Share with us your vision for the Delicious Design Project. What can we expect?

Kale: Well, the idea was to create a piece encompassing a modern and traditional look at contemporary India through a fun technicolour lens.

Why is this collaboration with Glenmorangie special and what synergies of the brand compliment yourself?

Kale: The brand was great to work with because it gave both Nikunj and me a lot of respect for our processes as artists in order to arrive at something we were all happy with.

Your music is very generational and appeals to Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z why do you feel this is?

Kale: I don’t really have a formula for that but I do believe people like to hear music that addresses the complexity of our modern identities.

What is your music philosophy?

Kale: Be honest, and tell good stories.

How does it feel to be Glenmorangie’s first-ever ‘Wondermaker’ and describe your journey thus far?

Kale: It’s been an honor to be a part of this campaign and to be the first wonder maker for India.

What can we expect at the launch?

Kale: Lots of colors, delicious design, and good music come together into one presentation. (IANS)