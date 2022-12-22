India, China agree to maintain security, stability on ground along LAC in Western sector

New Delhi– India and China have agreed to maintain security and stability on ground along LAC in Western sector during 17th round of Corps Commander level talks.

The meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20, 2022, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

Building on the progress made after the last meeting on July 17, 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner.

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations,” the defence ministry added.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector,” it added.

The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The 17th round of the meeting was the first one after the December 9 stand-off. Around 300 soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China attempted to transgress the LAC in Yangtse in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh which resulted in a clash.

A source informed that both Indian and Chinese soldiers suffered injuries during the clash. Six of the injured Indian jawans had been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati, but casualty or serious injury was not reported.

According to the sources, China has been repeatedly trying to take control of the 17,000 feet high peak. Sources in Indian Army said that India has a firm control over the peak, which provides commandeering view on both sides of the border. (IANS)