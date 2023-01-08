IAGB to Hold Its Annual Republic Day Event on January 28, Featuring Numerous Games and Competitions for All Ages

BURLINGTON, MA–India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) will be holding its annual Republic Day event on January 28, 2023 between 12 – 8 PM at Burlington High School in Burlington, MA.

On this occasion, IAGB host many fun competitions for all the age groups. These include art, poetry, essay writing, debate, storytelling, cake decoration, chess, carrom, junior shark tank, teeny tiny shark tank, Bollywood quiz, and TED Talk lightening.

Entries are open for all the competitions and more details can be found at www.iagb.org.

Some of the competitions need pre-submission and all are invited to pre-register for these competitions at their earliest. With couple of competitions going live on stage on January 28 itself, IAGB expects to offer a fun filled family event for the entire community.

Winners for all the competitions will be announced and felicitated on the stage during the main cultural program between 4 – 8 PM by some of the esteemed members of the community. Competition winners will have a chance to win cash prize along with trophies and medals.

This much-awaited community event is returning as an in-person event after going virtual for the last two years. ‘Celebrating the Legacy- Jashna Virasat Ka’ is the theme behind this year’s event and there will be many cultural programs presented on the stage woven around the theme. It is expected to be a celebration of India’s heritage, different cultural practices, and festivals, as well as traditions.

Republic Day Mela will also be the opportunity to visit your local community vendors offering an array of educational or recreational products to clothing and Jewelry. Paani restaurant of Sudbury will be onsite, offering many of their sumptuous creations for purchase.

“Even during pandemic we had hundreds of participants for our virtual programming and competitions and thousands who joined us as viewers. This year we are expecting crowds even larger than earlier to show up for our daylong event as we witnessed at our India Day event as well,” said President Vaishali Gade.

For the promise of fun and excitement that IAGB competitions offer, spots for the competitions are filling fast. Find all the details and register at www.iagb.org.