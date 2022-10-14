I don’t shy away from playing the mother or sister: Mrunal Thakur

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Actress Mrunal Thakur says she never shies way from playing any role on screen, be it that of a mother or sister, as long as the story is good.

IANSlife recently caught up the actress at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, being held in Mumbai, where she walked the runway as showstopper for designer Swapna Anumolu, who launched her latest collection under the brand Mishru. Read excerpts:

What personality traits of your own do you see reflected in the brand Mishru?

Mrunal: Fun, easy, breezy. A nature lover and contemporary. If you see the kind of films I do, they are progressive but rooted to culture, tradition, family. That’s the vibe I see when I see Mishru outfits.

Do you think that fashion and acting are integral parts of each other? How do you feel walking the runway as a showstopper?

Mrunal: I am really happy that the designers have so much faith in me. It was always a dream for me to walk for a designer. I remember while in school, during recess me and my girls used to catwalk in the corridors. And now when I talk to them and tell them that I’m walking for Swapna’s brand Mishru, they feel so happy and give me tips like don’t move your shoulder too much, don’t smile too much as I have a habit of smiling. Small inputs that keep it real.

I’m really happy everybody is showing immense trust in me. So that really makes me feel good. And I’m happy to be able to represent and wear such beautiful Indian designs. I would really like to take Indian designers to an international platform and show them how big the country is.

How do you pick your projects? Did you ever fear picking avant-garde roles that actors shy away from?

Mrunal: I am not shy about playing a mother or a sister. I just choose a film if the story is good.

When it comes to beauty and makeup, do you believe that less is more or do you like to experiment?

Mrunal: Well, it depends. Less is more in my personal life. But when it comes to work, I like to go a little quirky and over the top and drama. I love a little the drama when it comes to going out and experiment. So, there are moods and vibes.

What projects are you looking forward to?

Mrunal: ‘Pippa’ is going to release on December 2. And it’s based on India-Bangladesh 1971 war. I wasn’t really aware about this war until I did this film, and discovered so many beautiful things and the kinds of efforts that people had taken at that time. It’s a lovely story. We have Ishaan Khattar, Priyanshu and Soni Razdan in the film. In February, we have ‘Gumrah’ releasing, then ‘Aankh Mein Choli’, ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ is also releasing. I’m really excited for the next year. Because I will be playing different genres like human drama, thriller, comedy. (IANS)