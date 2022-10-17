I am a full outfit repeater: Ananya Panday

- Advertisement -

BY PUJA GUPTA

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday vouches for conscious consumption of fashion and admits being a “full outfit repeater”.

The young diva, who was recently spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI walking the runway for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi, got in conversation with IANSlife to reveal more about her fashion and beauty secrets.

How does it feel to walk the runway and do you prep in any way?

Ananya: I feel a little nervous, almost like I have forgotten how to walk. But the feeling on the runway is just amazing. I like to take deep breaths and prep myself by staying calm truly owning the moment. Also, another fun part about my ritual is listening to that song in the movie ‘Fashion’.

Tell us about your personal style.

Ananya: I like to stay comfortable and wear clothes that make me feel like myself. I enjoy wearing casual clothes like shorts, graphic tees, oversized t-shirts.

Who is your style icon?

Ananya: My style icon is definitely Zendaya, she is just so confident and looks gorgeous in whatever she wears!

Do you believe in repeating an outfit at different events? What’s your idea of conscious consumption of fashion?

Ananya: I am a full outfit repeater, and don’t shy away from repeating my clothes. I believe it is very important to make conscious choices about buying clothes, also styling and accessorizing your outfit in a way that it looks brand new.

Are you a makeup or no makeup person when it comes to hanging out or meeting friends etc?

Ananya: I am definitely a no-makeup person, I like to be makeup-free most of the time because it is really important to let your skin breath and be comfortable.

What’s your beauty secret?

Ananya: Less is more, and you can apply blush everywhere!

Please share your beauty regime?

Ananya: My skincare routine has a bunch of steps, simply because I like to have healthy looking skin. I start my day by applying hyaluronic acid, followed by the Lakme 9to5 Vitamin C Serum, moisturizer and sunscreen is a definite must! For my night-time skincare routine, I use a cleanser, moisturizer and niacinamide acid.

Tell us about your upcoming projects workwise.

Ananya: I just wrapped the film I was shooting for “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” which will release next year. Also, I am shooting for my film, “Dream Girl” and I also have three very exciting movie announcements. (IANS)