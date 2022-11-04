Honour killing: Man hacks minor sister to death in UP’s Gonda

- Advertisement -

Gonda– In an apparent case of honour killing, a young man allegedly hacked his minor sister to death and then surrendered at Katra Bazar police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.

The accused was reportedly upset with his 16-year-old sister’s suspected affair with a boy of a different community.

The youth had earlier thrashed his sister after having caught them chatting.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and an FIR of murder has been registered against the youth on the complaint of his mother.

He has been arrested while the sharp-edged murder weapon used to kill the girl was also recovered.

Circle officer, Colonelganj, Munna Upadhyay, said the youth worked as a labourer.

His father Saleem, who worked in Delhi, had committed suicide three years ago.

He, along with her mother and younger sister, lived in Damodar village.

“He spotted his sister with a neighbourhood youth of another community chatting. This first led to an argument between the two siblings. Later in the night, the matter snowballed again as he spotted his sister talking to the same boy over the phone,” said Upadhyay.

In a fit of rage, he took out a sharp-edged weapon and hacked his sister to death. Thereafter, he reached the police station and surrendered, police said. (IANS)