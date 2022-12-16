Hindi Manch Appoints Three New Directors: Raksha Soni, Sneh Jaisingh and Jharna Madan

By Poppy Charnalia

BOSTON–Hindi Manch has appointed three new directors for the non-profit organization: Raksha Soni, Sneh Jaisingh and Jharna Madan.

Their invaluable contributions to the organization have led to this collective decision. Hindi Manch said in a statement. These appointments were received by the team with great respect and enthusiasm.

Raksha Soni

Ms. Soni is an engineer by profession, now following her true calling for art. Her decade long association with Hindi Manch began with her being an audience evolving into a volunteer, performer and a key member of the Steering Committee for the first National Hindi Convention in Boston in 2018. She has emceed events like Chitrahaar, Sahitya Samelan and Hasya Kavi Sammelan. Hindi being so close to her heart has deepened her love for Hindi Manch.

“It is very exciting and fulfilling to see everyone’s passion and genuine efforts soreading the joy of our culture and language. It reminds me of being with my larger family back home,” said Ms. Soni.

Sneh Jaisingh

Ms. Jaisingh is an inspiring educator, innovator, and practitioner in the field of integrative and holistic nutrition and a certified lifestyle coach. She has been part of the Hindi Manch Team for over a decade. She has contributed as a volunteer in various creative projects. She was the co-chair for the Venue and Sa Re Ga Ma event at the Rashtriya Mahotsav in 2018. She also served on the steering committee and lead the Sangeet Vibhag.

“I have stayed with Hindi Manch because it fosters a conducive environment for Hindi and our culture and I get to hang out with some of the most creative people. My son and his learning of our culture is a testament to this,” said Ms. Jaisingh.

Jharna Madan

Ms. Madan is a senior interior designer and project manager and a TV Asia correspondent in Boston. A passionate event planner, Jharna is involved in several community and charitable organizations in the Boston metro area. She is a key Steering Committee member of Hindi Manch and played a pivotal role in the First Hindi Manch Rashtriya Mahotsav in 2018 & Hindi Manch Antarrashtriya Mahotsav in 2020. Her invaluable contributions to Hindi Manch have been in spheres of publicity, marketing, project and event coordination, website development and in the leardership team.

“Hindi Manch is an amazing platform that keeps our culture and language relevant with the current and next generation. Together We Can Move Mountains,” said Ms. Madan.

The new directors were appointed a recent ‘Hindi Manch Natya-Milan’ event, a unique theater meet covering 12 years of theater journey for Hindi Manch and announcement and discussion for the next Hindi Manch production. Enthusiasts attended it despite the snow storm and challenging driving conditions. During the event a theater workshop was also conducted by Hindi Manch Natak Vibhag.

During the first session it was explained by Hindi Manch President Preetesh Shrivastava how the Natak Vibhag arm of Hindi Manch amplified the learning of our language and culture while weaving it into entertainment for audience and participants alike. Various plays from well-known writers like Vijay Tendulkar, Shankar Shesh and Mohan Rakesh have been performed and appreciated over the years. Director of Hindi Manch Shri Mohan Dali was honored at this event. Hindi Manch Vice President Anish Khanzode and Shrinivas Sane were recognized for their invaluable contribution to the Natak Vibhag.

Ajay Jain and Ajay Jaisingh ran a successful acting workshop at the event. The workshop focused on details of the practice and preparation that creates a marvelous theatrical outcome. The team discussed how new talent can be absorbed in the upcoming production ‘Begani Shadi Mein’ (the new book and play by Preetesh Shrivastava). This will be a Broadway like production with approximately 100 stage performers while music, lights and props enhance the audience experience. The event was a great success and Hindi Manch would like to extend its gratitude to the sponsors Whoozcooking and Russel Cellular.