New Delhi– It takes 21 days to build a new habit, some say. But what makes you stay on track for those 21 days? When you do an action repeatedly over an extended period of time, you build a habit streak. For instance, you might decide to set a goal of reading for 30 minutes each day – a streak is when you commit to something and stick to it, making it a daily habit. Like reading for 30 minutes every day, no matter how you are feeling, how busy you are, or where you are.

According to a Duolingo survey, 78 per cent of Indians have tried to form a new habit, whether it be learning a new skill, cutting back on screen time, reading, or something else entirely. Nearly 82 per cent of Indians also think that habit streaks serve as an incentive for habit formation.

Over 43 per cent of respondents said they were trying to develop a habit of learning a new language, while 49 per cent said they were trying to develop a habit of reading. They all keep track of their development via habit tracker apps, tally marks, or notes.

“As you grow your streak to new heights, the novelty of extending your streak may begin to wear, this is when we tap into ‘loss aversion’, an internal bias in your brain that makes you particularly averse to losing something, like a habit streak. Even on your laziest days, you’ll be reminded to complete a lesson so as not to lose your hard-earned progress. Of course, losing your streak doesn’t mean you lose the knowledge you’ve gained along the way, but the magic of the streak is that the longer your streak grows the more likely you’ll continue it each day to protect that progress!,” noted Duolingo’s product team when they researched habit-building behind their streaks feature.

According to the report, nearly 60 per cent of people may give up on developing a habit if they break a streak of progress since it demotivates them. Streaks can be a very effective motivator for language learners, according to the platform. The likelihood that the app user will return the following day is 2.4 times higher for those who attain a streak of 7 than for those who don’t.

“We are intrigued by the force that habit streaks hold for Indians in particular and how the psychology of streaks applies to habit formation. Creating a habit streak can help people stay dedicated to any personal goal that requires time and effort, such as learning a new language. With a consistent habit, no target is unattainable. We look forward to further personalizing courses for Indian learners and incorporating features that keep them motivated to stay focused on their goals as they increasingly use fun and effective virtual learning platforms,” said Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo India.

Habit streaks help tremendously with staying put on your goals since they encourage building a new habit as more of a marathon than a sprint. Small, positive habits can drive incredible, difficult-to-imagine things to transpire, and habit streaks are the way to make such unimaginable things come to life. (IANS)