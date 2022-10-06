Four Members of Punjabi Family Murdered in California, Bodies Found

- Advertisement -

Chandigarh–Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought the intervention of the External Affairs Minister for impressing upon the US government to conduct a thorough probe into the gruesome murder of a Punjabi family in California.

All four bodies of the people who were kidnapped from a business in Merced County in California on Monday have been found, according to officials and news reports.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said it is unfortunate that a Punjabi family hailing from the Harsi village of Hoshiarpur district in the state have been murdered in California.

He said that as per reports the family was kidnapped and was brutally murdered later on. Mann said the deceased have been identified as Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Amandeep Singh and an eight-month-old baby Ruhi.

The Chief Minister said this is a highly condemnable incident which has shocked everyone, especially the Punjabis living across the globe.

Mann said this brutal murder has raised questions on security of the Punjabis even in advanced nations like the US.

Seeking the intervention of the Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, he urged him to “impress upon the national government of the US to thoroughly conduct a probe into the matter”.

The Chief Minister said that it is the need of hour to instil sense of security amongst the Punjabis living abroad.

He said the Government of India must flag the issue of security of Punjabis living in the US with their counterpart in America.

Mann said the top most priority must be accorded to this for ensuring safety of the Punjabis living there. (IANS and News reports.)