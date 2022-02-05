Founder and CEO Pooja Ika on How Her eternalHealth Offers a New Medicare Advantage Health Plan

BOSTON—Pooja Ika, a 2019 Babson College graduate, is the first woman to launch a new Medicare Advantage Health Plan in the United States at age 24. eternalHealth is also the first health plan approved in Massachusetts since 2013.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Ika, who is the founder and CEO of eternalHealth, talks about her vision, waste of money in the health care industry and how eternalHealth saves money for its members.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Headquartered in Boston’s Back Bay, eternalHealth has already grown to a team of 20 and has raised $10 million an angel investing and a new seed round of $10 million from successful healthcare and tech entrepreneurs.

eternalHealth has also attracted the attention of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, popularly known as Big Papi. Ortiz has partnered with the organization as their Brand Ambassador, stating that he truly believes in eternalHealth’s mission.

Ms. Ika has said that eternalHealth is committed to being a new kind of plan that is focused on doing things the right way and establishing lasting relationships with its members.

Through its technology-driven, innovative platform, eternalHealth is able to substantially reduce its administrative and operating costs across the entire enterprise. The cost savings allow more dollars to be allocated towards actual medical care, while also passing down savings to members through robust, yet affordable products.

As a local health plan, eternalHealth provides high-quality care with low out-of-pocket costs to the residents of Massachusetts, while prioritizing the specific needs of the people in the state. eternalHealth is a Medicare Advantage health plan that offers HMO and PPO products in Worcester, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties of the state.