New Delhi– Every year on November 1st, World Vegan Day is commemorated to celebrate and promote veganism around the world. The goal of World Vegan Day is to raise awareness about animal exploitation. Veganism has grown in popularity among individuals since its start in 1994. Eating plant-based foods has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, a lower risk of cancer, and so on. Focus on your health on World Vegan Day by trying this nutritious vegan cuisine from Chef Nishantha Paranavithanage of Baglioni Resort Maldives.
VEGAN CAESAR
Pure vegan salad contains of Avocado, cashew nuts, walnut, rice paper crisp, chopped chives, and olive oil with cider vinegar.
Ingredients
Baby romaine (cut into thicker strips) 80 gms
Rice paper sheet 05 gms
Toasted walnut 05 gms
Chopped Chives 02 gms
Avocado Dressing 60 ml
For the Dressing
Pitted avocado 60 gms
Water 125 ml
Raw cashew nuts( soaked overnight) 30 gms
Lemon juice 30 ml
Olive oil 80 ml
Cider vinegar 03 tsp
02 cloves Garlic
To taste add salt and Cracked black pepper
Method
Blend the Avocado, cashew nuts, and garlic in water, and add cider vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Store in the fridge until use.
Mix the strips of romaine in the dressing and place them in a deep bowl. Garnish with rice crackers, chives, and toasted walnut.
TROUPE OF QUINOA
Black, white and red quinoa tossed avocado, chickpea, baby spinach and kale and dressed with Grape seed oil dressing
Ingredients
Tri color Quinoa( soaked) 60 gms
Water 120 ml
Chickpea( Boiled) 30 gms
Pomegranate 20 gms
Avocado 40 gms
Baby Spinach 10 gms
Kale 10 gms
Grapeseed dressing 60 ml
To taste add sea salt and cracked pepper
01 sheet of the rice paper roll ( Garnish)
Method
Rinse the quinoa under running water and boil for 10 -15 minutes. Place in the fridge for cooling.
Toss with chickpea, pomegranate, baby spinach and kale, add diced avocado and toss over the grape seed dressing. Adjust the seasoning.
Serve over crispy rice paper bowl
Grape seed dressing
Mix the lemon juice and the oil in a bowl, add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper (IANS)