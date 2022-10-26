Five must take road trips in Australia

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– What could be better than mixing the excitement of travel with the thrill of cricket? It’s time to pack your bags and take that long-awaited journey to Australia now that travel is back in style and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is taking place there after a break of over two years.

Booking.com, the Official Accommodation Booking Partner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has put together a list of the top five road trips you should take in Australia with your loved ones in light of this. Take in Australia’s different environment as you travel while taking in cricket matches taking place all throughout the nation, from the untamed and burnt-umber desert landscape of Red Centre Way to the picturesque journey along the East Coast Route.

The Great Ocean Road, Victoria

The Great Ocean Road is a well-known Australian highway that runs from Torquay to Allansford through Victoria’s breathtaking coastline. Koalas perched in trees, ochre cliffs shining at dusk, shipwrecks, rainforest, waterfalls, golden beaches, and the Twelve Apostles – a group of gigantic limestone stacks rising out of the sea off the coast of Port Campbell National Park-can all be seen during this trip.

In Torquay, there are many vacation parks where families can spend the night, as well as more secluded and intimate accommodations like Anchor Geelong, which provides spacious, spotless apartments near the water that are ideal for couples.

Gibb River Road, Western Australia

This thrilling excursion necessitates a 4×4 for more daring travellers in order to navigate its unpaved, dusty orange tracks. As you travel through the isolated Kimberley region of Western Australia, you will pass revered aboriginal sites, outback cattle stations, and the Bell Gorge’s multi-tiered waterfalls that descend to sandstone swimming pools. You could do this route for two weeks or, depending on how much time you have available, you could plan a shorter path. Take a Dolphin eco-cruise to start at Broome, then stay close by at The Courthouse Bed & Breakfast.

Red Centre Way, Northern Territory

On this five-day circular drive through central Australia, you’ll immediately be awed by the gargantuan, wild and burnt-umber desert landscape. Along the way, you’ll discover flame-red rocky gorges and canyons and swimming holes dotted between the peaks of the West MacDonnell Ranges. Be ready for kangaroos hopping over undulating dunes and natural monuments like Kings Canyon, Kata Tjuta and the unmissable Uluru.

This enormous sandstone monolith is sacred to the Anangu tribe of Indigenous Australians and is one of the best settings for a sunset anywhere in the world. The Red Centre Way journey starts in Alice Springs, where colourful, quirky and affordable hostel Alice’s Secret Travellers Inn is highly rated for one-night stays. If you’re feeling adventurous, get up before sunrise for a Hot Air Balloon Flight Tour.

East Coast (Brisbane to Cairns), Queensland

The East Coast route is one of the most popular road trips in Australia, taking you past some of the most magnificent natural wonders of the Southern Hemisphere. There’s the Great Barrier Reef, Fraser Island (the world’s largest sand island, with gleaming white beaches and inland rainforest) and the stunning Whitsunday Islands. Stop off in national parks, visit the famous surfing hotspot of Noosa, skydive over tropical islands and azure seas, and finish your adventure with a tropical sailing trip or a visit to the ancient rainforest of Cape Tribulation. You’ll find a wide range of accommodation pricing where the trip ends in Cairns, but if you are celebrating the end of your journey, spa-equipped Crystalbrook Riley is one of the most highly-rated hotels in the area.

Great Eastern Drive, Tasmania

The Great Eastern Drive starts in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart and ends up in the Bay of Fires, where white sands are backed by burnt orange lichen-covered boulders and lapped by the crystalline sea. Follow wild, untouched coastline through national parks, over mountains and past the historic ruins of the Port Arthur convict settlement.

It’s a road trip experience that’s guaranteed to make you fall in love with Australia’s peaceful and visually arresting island state. Treat yourself to one of the many local tours and a glamorous stay at MACq 01 Hotel, overlooking Hobart harbour, before setting off on your road trip adventure. Murals in the hotel’s guest rooms tell the stories of the heroes, villains, explorers, inventors and convicts who used to roam these lands. (IANS)