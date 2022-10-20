Five cops suspended for attacking family over refusal of hookah

- Advertisement -

Gurugram– Five police personnel including a sub-inspector of Haryana Police were placed under suspension on Thursday after they in a drunken state attacked a family in Fazilpur village of Gurugram. The family had allegedly refused to offer them hookah on Wednesday night.

The police personnel involved in the incident have been identified as sub-inspector Bhagwan, head constable Manoj Kumar, constable Ravinder and two others, the police said.

According to reports, all the policemen were posted in the deputy commissioner of police (South) office.

The complainant Rahul Bedi of Fazilpur village told the police that on Wednesday around 10.30 p.m. five policemen attacked his parents after they were refused hookah.

“When I and my brother Akshay Bedi heard yelling of our parents, we rushed to the spot to rescue them. During this, two armed men fled the spot while the remaining three threatened us while showing pistols and the name of DCP,” Rahul told the police.

“The men told us they were policemen. They brutally thrashed my ailing father who is undergoing treatment. I and my father received injuries in the incident. We required strict action against those involved in the matter,” the complainant told the police.

The complainant also alleged that policemen were in a drunken state and when his family refused to offer them hookah, they attacked his parents.

“In connection with the matter, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the policemen at the Badshahpur police station and departmental proceedings will also be initiated against them,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police. (IANS)