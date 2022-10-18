Face-to-Face With 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, Biopharmaceutical Leader and Visterra CEO Dr. Brian Pereira

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Renowned nephrologist, philanthropist, community activist and Visterra President and CEO Dr. Brian Pereira will be honored with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by INE Multimedia, a non-profit organization, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, at the New England Choice Awards Gala on Nov. 19, 2022.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Dr. Pereia talks about his life journey, values, serendipity, mentors and life lessons.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Dr. Pereira is President and CEO of Visterra, a developer of novel antibodies for the prevention and treatment of infectious and other major diseases. He is a seasoned biopharmaceutical and healthcare leader with experience in financing and growing companies, including the clinical development and commercialization of innovative drug products.

Prior to Visterra, Dr. Pereira served as the President and CEO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) from 2006 to 2011 and as its President from 2005 to 2006. Prior to AMAG, he served as the President and CEO of a Tufts Medical Center Physician Organization from 2001 to 2005, where he was instrumental in restructuring operations to enable greater financial strength. He also served in earlier roles at Tufts Medical Center including Interim Chief Operating Officer in 2001, Vice-Chairman for Strategic Development of the Department of Medicine from 1999-2001, and as a staff physician beginning in 1993.

Dr. Pereira received his medical degree (MBBS) from St. John’s Medical College, his MD (Medicine) and DM (Nephrology) from the Post Graduate Institute, and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

