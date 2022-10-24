Expert shares immigration-friendly countries for Indian students

- Advertisement -

BY N LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of students who have pursued higher education outside India, especially, in some of the top immigrant-friendly nations such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. As per the records, in the last 14 years, the number of students who moved to immigrant-friendly nations has increased four times.

Reasons why Indian students immigrate

Ajay Sharma, President, and Founder, of Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited, said: “These immigration-friendly countries have world-class universities, courses, teaching staff, and facilities. They offer excellent education and provide them with a platform for global exposure and opportunities for employment with attractive salaries. After completing their education, students can even apply for permanent residency, a pathway to citizenship. Having a permanent resident status in these nations means you have access to free universal education for your children at public-funded schools till the age of 18, including healthcare facilities and medical services. A variety of social security perks range from pension to unemployment allowance, disability allowance to child aid and support care, and more. Countries like Canada, the US, and Australia are some of the top contenders when it comes to Indian students choosing a place for long-term residence. Presence of a large Indian diaspora. Recent changes in immigration policies prefer overseas Indian students over the skilled labour workforce.”

Here are some of the top Immigration-friendly countries for Indian students shared by Ajay:

Canada

As per IRCC data, Indian students comprise one of the largest populations of overseas students in Canada. The number of Indian students in Canada pursuing higher education has increased by 350 per cent between the academic years of 2015 to 2016 and 2019 to 2020. From January to November 2021, near to 1,30,000 Indian students were permitted to study in Canada.

Australia

Recently, Australia has gone ahead to increase post-study work rights for Indian students from two to four years for some bachelor’s degrees, to three years from five years for Master’s degrees, and to four years from six years for PhDs. Official data suggests that over 90 per cent of Indian students have returned to Australia to continue their education on campus.

New Zealand

New Zealand has started offering scholarships to Indian students, a reason why it has become one of the most preferred study destinations in the world. Be it world-class facilities for innovation and research, globally recognised qualifications, or affordability, a significant number of Indian students have moved to Australia in recent years. There has been a 400 per cent surge in the number of Indian students admitted to universities and colleges in NZ. It also offers student-friendly policies like post-study work permits, part-time work options, and hassle-free admissions.

Ireland

Studying in Ireland means that once you become a resident, you get access to the European Union. Their world-class study institutions, impressive courses, and some of the top global companies housed there with exciting employment potential make it a top choice for Indian students.

Germany

Indians have been, for the longest time, the greatest source of highly skilled immigrants and overseas students for Germany. More than 33,000 Indian students have chosen Germany for studies making them the second largest community at many German study destinations, as per the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). (IANS)