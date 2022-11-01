Do UV protection technology styling products actually work?

- Advertisement -

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Today’s market is flooded with beauty and styling products, each with its own labeling. But the question is, does it genuinely work as it claims? or is it another attempt to get people to buy?

As Philips expands its female grooming portfolio, it launches a range that comes with breakthrough features that redefine care and protection for hair in the space of styling. IANSlife tested the Rory Hair Straightener (BHS732/10) and Cissy Hair Dryer (BHD399/00) from Philips’ women’s style range so you don’t have to pay money if it’s not worth it.

And here’s what we’ve discovered about these two products:

Rory Hair Straightener (BHS732/10)

The Rory Hair Straightener comes in a dark navy blue colour and has 35 percent smoother floating plates for gentle styling. It also protects and styles hair with its Thermo Shield technology for reduced heat and UV damage by maintaining a stable temperature and mineral ions. The product’s revolutionary temperature display and long cable wire make it very simple to use and rotate 360 degree as per one’s requirement.

Because of its speedy heat-up time, the straightener is helpful whether you’re running late for an event or want to do a quick touch-up before showtime. With its 105 mm long plates for fast and simple straightening and curling, you can achieve everything from smooth and elegant straight hair to effortlessly casual waves or head-turning curls. One of the most intriguing aspects of the straightener is the style button for an instant temperature setting. With the press of a single button, you can quickly straighten and curl your hair from 120 degree C to 210 degree C.

Lastly, the auto shut-off after 30 minutes is the icing on the cake for this ingenious device.

The Philips BHS732/10 straightener is priced at Rs 9995, and is available on nykaa.com

Cissy Hair Dryer (BHD399/00)

Philips’ light blue and pastel yellow hair dryer has an 1800 Wattage rating and is suitable for both professional and personal use. The dual button system is a bonus point to customize the dryer’s airflow temperature and speed as per one’s requirements. The Cissy Hair Dryer (BHD399/00) creates up to 50 million ions per drying session, allowing one to experience glossy, frizz-free hair. The freeze sign button on the dryer also gives a burst of cold air to finish and retain your style after a proper dry, and the 1.6m cable wire lets you move comfortably and dry.

The Philips (BHD399/00) dryer is priced at Rs 4495, and is available on nykaa.com (IANS)