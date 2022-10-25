Diwali parties hosted by Bollywood

- Advertisement -

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is widely observed by Indians all over the world. The festival emphasises the value of light over darkness and aims to improve people’s outlooks on life.

Bollywood celebrities have been spotted enjoying the week-long celebrations before the festival’s arrival in advance of this auspicious day. This exemplifies the excitement and joy that prominent Bollywood stars have for Diwali. Let’s take a look at the significant happenings this week and the events we have coming up.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the prominent figures who attended the pre-Diwali party that Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap hosted in Mumbai on October 17. The B-Town Diwali celebrations in 2022 got underway with this party.

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon hosted a star-studded Diwali party at her place on October 19. We saw a number of well-known celebrities at the party. The presence of Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others at Kriti Sanon’s party also made headlines in B-Town.

Manish Malhotra

A well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party on October 20. Numerous celebrities were part of it to enlighten the Diwali celebrations. It appeared as though the entire Bollywood industry had gathered at Manish Malhotra’s party.

You did read that correctly. If you can think of someone, you probably saw them there, along with a close friend or relative, At the gathering, we noticed Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and a number of other celebrities. At Manish Malhotra’s party, the starlets stole the show as many of them, including Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others, were present.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar hosted a pre-Diwali party on October 21, and a number of well-known stars, including Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani to name a few, were seen arriving at the location. The star kids stole the show at the lavish party, as we saw Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan among others.

Ekta Kapoor & Anand Pandit

Ekta Kapoor and Anand Pandit, two well-known producers, will host two separate Diwali parties on Saturday night, October 22. Numerous prominent celebrities have been seen attending both of these parties. Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and other celebrities arrived in style at Anand Pandit’s party.

Veteran actors Jitendra and Rakesh Roshan in one frame at Ekta Kapoor’s party. Arpita Khan Sharma, Ashvini Yardi, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Disha Patani, and other well-known celebrities were also seen there. (IANS)