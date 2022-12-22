Dive into the Holiday Spirit

New Delhi– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and don’t we all need an excuse for chocolates, regardless of their flavour – sweet or bitter, dark or milk, flavoured with caramel or almonds. After all, there is chocolate to match your mood, making it an invaluable delight.

Mars Wrigley is here to give your Christmas a twist this year, use them as a part of a recipe for something you love. Whether it’s a cake or spread, you can create an endless list of sumptuous dishes this holiday season!

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cupcake

Ingredients (for 24 servings)

2 cups Powdered sugar

2 cups Peanut butter

1/2 cup Butter, room temperature

1/2 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 cup Roasted-Peanut & Caramel SNICKERS Bar, crushed 1/4, frozen

6 tbsp. Heavy cream

24 Cupcakes, premade

12 SNICKERS Brand Miniatures, frozen, halved

Method

Put powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, and vanilla in an electric mixer.

Mix until well incorporated, add Roasted-Peanut & Caramel SNICKERS Bar and heavy cream, and mix until smooth.

Spread approximately 2 tbsp. on each cupcake, then top with mini-SNICKERS Brand Miniatures halves.

Suggestions

May substitute prepared peanut butter frosting for scratch-made

Make mini cupcakes and present them as part of a dessert flight

Chocolate Chipotle Lamb Chops Made with Galaxy Chocolate

Ingredients (for 4 servings)

Chocolate Chipotle Sauce

1/4 cup GALAXY chocolate, melted

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup chili sauce

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons chipotles in adobo sauce, chopped

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon sriracha

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Lamb Chops

4 lamb chops, baby rack of lamb, frenched

2 tablespoons light olive oil

2 cups BEN’S ORIGINAL Rice Pilaf, cooked

2 cups steamed vegetables, cooked

Method

Chocolate Chipotle Sauce

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Set it aside

Lamb Chops

In a skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Place lamb chops in hot oil and cook on each side for approximately 3 minutes

Brush each side of lamb chops with chocolate chipotle sauce before serving with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables in a hot water bath, and combine GALAXY Chocolate and butter. Keep there until fully melted

Separate the eggs into two bowls – one with yolks and the other with whites.

In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, place 8 egg yolks, orange extract, vanilla extract, and half the sugar; beat at high speed with the paddle attachment until eggs and sugar are creamed together, creating a pale-yellow smooth paste. Once this smooth paste is achieved, blend in chocolate on medium speed; set aside

In a separate bowl, add 8 egg whites, salt and 2 tablespoons sugar; whip until it forms medium-stiff peaks

In a separate bowl, combine heavy cream with the rest of the sugar until it forms semi-stiff peaks. Fold into the chocolate/egg yolk mixture. Fold in egg white mixture

Place into 12 small shot glasses or small glasses with one layer of M&M’S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies. Top with additional M&M’S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies

Chill and serve

Confetti Sugar Cookies made with M&M’S Minis Chocolate Candies

Ingredients (for 30 cookies)

3/4 c M&M’S Minis Chocolate Candies

1 c vegetable shortening

1 c granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 t vanilla extract

3.4 oz. box white chocolate instant pudding mix, unprepared

2 1/4 c all-purpose flour

1 t baking soda

1/4 t salt

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degree F

Line sheet pans with parchment paper

Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, combine shortening and granulated sugar until creamy

Mix in eggs and vanilla extract until fully combined

In a separate bowl, combine the dry pudding mix, flour, baking soda, and salt and add to the mixer until fully incorporated

Fold in half of the M&M’S Minis Chocolate Candies

Using a #40 scoop or 1 1/2 T measuring tool, portion, and place on the prepared sheet pans

Lightly press down each scoop and add the remaining M&M’S Minis Chocolate Candies on top of each. Press again to mildly flatten

Bake for approximately 8 minutes. The cookies will be fairly blonde, be careful to not overbake or brown cookies (IANS)