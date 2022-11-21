Diabetes-friendly dinner recipes

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Do you stay away from your favorite food because you have diabetes and feel that healthy food cannot be tasty? Having diabetes does not mean you cannot enjoy delicious meals.

Planning the necessary steps as part of preventative measures and lifestyle changes to control high blood sugar levels is essential. Food plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, it is vital for people with diabetes to look into their diet and pay attention to what they eat when they eat, and plan the meals accordingly. To manage diabetes, one needs to be equally vigilant and watch daily intake.

Here are some delectable recipes shared by Pratibha Sharma, Certified Health and Wellness Coach of Fast&Up that will help you meet your goals and satisfy you, no matter which season it is:

Mexican Vegetable Salad

INGREDIENTS

FOR DRESSING:

Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp

Fresh coriander roughly chopped

Minced garlic 2 cloves

Oregano 2 tsp

Lemon juice 3 tbsp

Cumin powder 3/4th tsp

Chili flakes 1/4th tsp

FOR SALAD:

Lettuce 200 gm

Tomatoes 3/4

Corn 1/4 cup

Kidney beans 1/2 cup boiled

Bell peppers 2 small sized

STEPS:

In a glass, add olive oil, coriander, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, cumin powder, and chili flakes and whisk them well.

Chop lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and boiled kidney beans. Add dressing and toss the ingredients.

The delicious Mexican Salad is ready to be served.

Stir Fry Tofu

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Tofu 200 gm

Soy Sauce 1 tbsp

Broccoli 1 cup

Mushroom 8 to 10 buttoned mushroom

Sesame Seeds 2 tsp

Brown Rice cooked 120 gm

STEPS

In a skillet, take olive oil.

Add tofu, and saute until golden brown.

Add some soy sauce and saute for a minute.

Now add broccoli, mushroom, and some soy sauce and saute for a few more minutes.

Put sesame seeds.

Your tofu is ready to be served over brown rice.

Zucchini Basil Noodles

INGREDIENTS

Zucchini 2

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Garlic 1 clove

Tomato 1

Chili Flakes 1/4th tsp

Salt and pepper as per taste

Fresh basil 1 cup

STEPS

Spiralize the zucchini.

In a skillet, heat the olive oil and saute spiralized zucchini

Add garlic and toss in sliced tomatoes for a minute

Add chili flakes, salt, and pepper, and toss well

Sprinkle on torn fresh basil and twirl!

Italian Vegetable Minestrone Soup

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Onion 1, chopped

Carrot 1, cubed

Celery handful

Tomato paste 2 tbsp

Salt and black pepper as per taste

Garlic 1 clove

Oregano 1 tsp

Thyme 1/4th tsp

Bay leaves 1

Chili flakes 1/4th tsp

STEPS

Warm some olive oil in a pot

Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, and a pinch of salt.

Cook for 7-10 minutes

Add garlic, oregano and thyme. Stir for 2 minutes

Add the salt, bay leaves, and chili flakes.

Season with black pepper. Serve hot.

Enjoy nutritious and delicious dinners all week with these diabetic-friendly recipes. The best part is that even the non-diabetic members of your family will love this! (IANS)