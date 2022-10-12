Dhara Patel, Sara Sheikh and Jhanvi Patel Awarded Saheli Boston Scholarships

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Saheli Boston, a non-profit organization that has for more than 25 years been a supporter of immigrant South Asian and Arab women and children by providing domestic and sexual violence survivors access to education and social services, announced three recipients of this year’s scholarships: Dhara Patel, Sara Sheikh and Jhanvi Patel.

Sheikh is studying Bioengineering at Northeastern University. She plans to graduate with a Master’s degree with a focus on public health. Her goal is to work in the healthcare industry and to address equitable access to healthcare resources.

Dhara Patel is a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, working towards a degree in Biology. She aspires to apply to medical school after graduation and is volunteering at Lowell General Hospital to gain experience in the healthcare system.

Jhanvi Patel is an international student who came to Northeastern University from Gujarat, India to pursue a Master of Science in project management. Her ambition is to become a CEO of a company and provide employment opportunities for those in need.

These awards ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 per student are made possible through generous donations from supporters of Saheli. Educational fund donors including Dr. Chander and Onaly Kapasi, Gita and Indu Muni and Vandana and Vivek Sharma.

“To the recipients of this year’s scholarship, Saheli wishes you the best of luck in your respective fields. Please make sure you give back to our community in any way you can. Saheli survives on volunteers like you,” said Saheli Boston President Neelam Wali.

Each year, Saheli supports the educational costs of deserving young women through scholarships that are applied towards their tuition costs. Instituted in 2019, these scholarships have supported 12 students so far, many of whom have graduated with college degrees in arts and STEM fields.

The Saheli board, a volunteer group of 12 headed by Neelam Wali and the Advisory Committee of 20 headed by Dr. Manju Sheth, MD contributes in different areas of expertise that serve the organization’s clients in unique ways.

Moreover, a staff of 10 serve as social workers, lawyers, psychologists, children’s service and, most importantly, our DV advocates who enable the day-to-day functioning of Saheli.