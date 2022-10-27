Democrat Tom Sherman and State Rep. Latha Mangipudi Urge South Asian to Vote in November Elections

- Advertisement -

NASHUA, NH–New Hampshire Democratic Party Candidate for Governor Tom Sherman and State Rep. Latha Mangipudi are urging South Asians to vote in crucial November elections.

State Sen. Sherman has dedicated his life to service, from working as an EMT in high school, to designing a medical clinic in a homeless shelter while in medical school, to more than 30 years of working as a doctor, and now as a State Senator. He’s always tackled the tough issues head-on. Dr. Sherman will take those same values to the Governor’s office.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, State Rep. Latha Mangipudi and Sen. Sherman are urging South Asians to vote in upcoming elections.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.