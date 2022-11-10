Demand for Saheli Boston Services Grows as the Organization Expands, Outreaches Other Communities

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Saheli Boston, a non-profit organization that has for more than 25 years supported immigrant South Asian and Arab women and children by providing domestic and sexual violence survivors access to education and social services, says demand for its services has grown exponentially during the last four years.

As Sahelu Boston is hosting its fundraising gala Nirbhaya on Dec. 4, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, INDIA New England News spoke with Saheli Executive Director Divya Chaturvedi and it’s Board Member Meenakshi Garodia.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The Saheli board, a volunteer group of 12 headed by Neelam Wali and the Advisory Committee of 20 headed by Dr. Manju Sheth, MD contributes in different areas of expertise that serve the organization’s clients in unique ways.

Moreover, a staff of 10 serve as social workers, lawyers, psychologists, children’s service and, most importantly, our DV advocates who enable the day-to-day functioning of Saheli.