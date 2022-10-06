Delhi: 3 murders, 1 dowry killing reported in past 24 hrs

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Three murders and a dowry killing were reported in the national capital in the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, two youths were stabbed to death in Mukundpur area which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhalswa Dairy Police Station on Wednesday evening.

A senior police official said that the deceased were identified as Nikki and Sahil Pandey. Both are said to be relatives.

The police filed an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of IPC and recovered the weapon used in commissioning of crime.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death by unknown assailants in North-West Delhi Jahangirpuri.

The deceased Shivam was a resident of Mukundpur. He came to Jahangirpuri to watch the Dussehra fair. The source said that when Shivam was going home back, he had an argument with three to four boys near DDA flats.

“The argument got heated up and in a fit of rage the accused brutally stabbed him. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and fell on the road writhing in pain. The accused fled the spot after piercing a knife into his chest,” the source said.

The locals later removed the victim to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.

A case of murder has been lodged in this respect.

Meanwhile, a dowry killing was reported from the Wazirpur area of North-West Delhi. The family has alleged that the woman was killed by her husband’s family.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Himani (23). She was married to one Alok. The police said that an SDM level inquiry was initiated into the matter.

All the crimes took place on Wednesday evening.

Further details in this matter are awaited. (IANS)