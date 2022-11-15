Deepa Jacob and Jaison Jose of Cocoon Media to Chronicle 2022 NECA Awards

- Advertisement -

WORBURN, MA—Meet Deepa Jacob and Jaison Jose. She has a distinct style of photography that is vibrant, emotively captivating, and artistically adept. Jaison Jose is a cinematographer/producer. And this year, they are the official photographers of New England Choice Awards 2022.

This year’s NECA award recipients are: Madhu Sudan, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Sciences at John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University; Indira Viswanathan Peterson, a leading scholar of Sanskrit, Tamil literature and South Indian cultural history and performing arts; Aman Narang, President and Co-Founder of Toast Inc., which empowers restaurants of all sizes and has a market cap of $11 billion; Seshi Sompuram, President of Shishu Bharati, which teaches Indian languages and culture to about 900 students each year; Dr. Nagagopal Venna, MD, Chief of the Division of Neuro-Immunology and Neuro-Infectious Diseases, Massachusetts General Hospital; Shriya Srinivasan, a MIT Postdoctoral Researcher, Incoming Assistant Professor at Harvard University, Forbes 30 Under 30 and a Biomedical Engineer; and India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB), one of the oldest non-profit community organizations in the United States.

These luminaries and shining stars will be honored at a black-tie gala at the Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn. The annual gala, which is presented by the INE MultiMedia in collaboration with the INDIA New England News, will also honor biopharmaceutical leader, entrepreneur, medical educator and Visterra CEO Dr. Brian Pereira with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ms. Jacob will chronicle these winners and the gala through her photography and Cocoon Media.

Cocoon Media is a media and production company that was founded in 2019 by Photographer/Director/Producer Ms. Jacob and Cinematographer/Producer Jaison Jose. Cocoon Media specializes in creating and producing short films, music videos, commercials, and lifestyle videos. The company has a bunch of creatives working behind the scenes and one thing they all have in common is that they are incredibly passionate about photography and filmmaking.

Cocoon Media provides holistic options for clients and helps them to create new media assets to leverage online reach. Whether it is a visualization of an artistic concept or documenting a significant event, Cocoon media work with clients in all phases of the production. From conceptualization, and story writing to storyboarding, they work with clients to create a message that works for their brand; to capture the imagery that tells the personal story. In addition, the company provides creative direction, script writing, film production, voice-over, and custom music and has worked with numerous clients around the Boston area.

Ms. Jacob is a photographer residing in Nashua, NH with her husband Arun Alex, and her two children Miriam and Matthew. Though she is focused on lifestyle and fashion photography, she finds great pleasure in personal artistic projects. Born and raised in Kerala, India, most of her pictures celebrate her ethnicity. Her visual pieces have been featured in various magazine covers, editorial spreads, and campaigns including Times of India & Vogue India. Ms. Jacob was honored in 2018 as one of the nominees for the India New England News Women of the Year award.

Mr. Jose is Cocoon Media’s co-founder and creative partner. His passion for visual media was seeded in him by his dad, a national award-winning Documentary filmmaker, and a social activist. In his early years, Jose learned 35mm film photography and experimented with his dad’s SLR cameras. Later in his life, he picked up from where he left off and updated with digital photography. He started with landscapes/street photos and established “Jaisfotos.” Creating compelling and engaging visuals is his passion, and Jaison has worked with various artists, professional singers, dancers, Bollywood cinematographers, and music directors. Jose resides in Shrewsbury, MA, with his spouse Kalpana Choudhary and twin boys Ashvin and Aditya.

For more on Cocoon Media, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/cocoonmediaus

https://www.instagram.com/cocoonmedia.us/

https://www.facebook.com/cocoonmedia.us