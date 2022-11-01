Criminal trial against Trump Organisation on tax fraud starts in New York

- Advertisement -

New York– The jury in the criminal trial against the Trump Organisation started to hear opening statements on a 15-year tax fraud scheme from the plaintiff and the defendant in the Supreme Court of the northeastern US state of New York.

The Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp., two entities under the Trump Organisation, offered $1.76 million of perks to Allen H. Weisselberg, former Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organisation, without paying taxes, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

While prosecutors tried to convict the Trump Organisation on its conspiracy role in the case, lawyers from the Trump Organisation said that Weisselberg was the man to be blamed but not his then employer, the Trump Organisation.

The trial is expected to last over a month and the Trump Organisation could be penalised if it’s found guilty, Xinhua news agency reported.

The former Chief Financial Officer of Trump Organisation received a rent-free apartment, expensive cars, private school tuition for his grandchildren and new furniture from 2005 to 2018 while avoiding paying taxes, said an earlier statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In August, Weisselberg himself pleaded guilty to all 15 charges in the tax fraud and agreed to testify in the trial against the Trump Organisation.

He would receive a sentence of five months in jail and five years’ probation if he testifies truthfully in the trial against the Trump Organisation.

Former US President Donald J. Trump was not indicted in the trial, and he is not expected to testify.

Trump and his children, nevertheless, were sued in another case brought up by New York Attorney General Letitia James over the alleged practice of altering asset values to obtain better loan and insurance rates. (IANS)