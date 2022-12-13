Class 9 student trampled to death by elephants in Assam

Guwahati– In a tragic incident, a class 9 student was on Tuesday trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Gogoi.

The incident occurred when Barsha Gogoi, along with her her mother, was passing by a forest area in Bijopypur, when suddenly a herd of elephants appeared in front of them.

The elephants, which got furious seeing the mother-daughter duo, attacked them in which Barsha died on the spot while her mother was critically injured.

Barsha’s mother was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Barsha’s body has been sent for an autopsy. (IANS)