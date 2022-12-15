Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, and more…

Vicky, Kiara hope to get positive response for compositions of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

Mumbai– After releasing the songs such as ‘Bijli’, ‘Bana Sharabi’, and others, the makers of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ have released the complete music album composed by Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros. and Rochak Kohli.

The lead stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani get candid about the album and the kind of response they are getting for the compositions.

Vicky says: “The audience have shown immense support for our upcoming film. Our social media pages are filled with creative reels and videos. The film is close to its release and I hope they extend the same amount of love, and support and keep sharing their excitement with us after watching the film.”

On the other hand, Kiara also shared her shooting experience and how much she enjoyed grooving on the dance numbers with Vicky.

She adds: “The journey of making this movie has been amazing. It was so much fun shooting these lovely songs. I must truly say, enacting this new character and dancing away with Vicky was so cool. We really had a great time shooting this comedy thriller and now we are eagerly awaiting the audience’s enthusiastic responses to the film. I’m so sure that they are going to love it as much as we do.”

The songs are sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Sachin-Jigar, Jubin Nautiyal, Harrdy Sandhu, Nikhita Gandhi, Meet Bros., Harry Arora, Rochak Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Lakshay Kapoor. It has been released in association with Sony Music.

Nayanthara-starrer horror film ‘Connect’ to be released in Hindi as well

Mumbai– As the Nayanthara-starrer Tamil film ‘Connect’ gears up for its December 22 release, the makers of the film have decided to release its Hindi version looking at the response from all around. The film marks the second collaboration of director Ashwin Saravanan with Nayanthara, after ‘Maya’. Aswhin has also worked with Taapsee Pannu in ‘Game Over’ and has a strong grip on the horror-thriller genre.

Talking about the development, producer Vignesh Shivan, who is Nayanthara’s husband, shared, “The audience is appreciating the work of Nayanthara in the north and since the topic is widely relatable to the masses we are planning to release the film in Hindi post its release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. ”

He mentioned, “It is yet another amazing horror film by our director Ashwin who is the best in this genre. His previous films, ‘Maya’ and ‘Game Over’ were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and garnered immense love and we are sure that ‘Connect’ will also receive the same response”.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, ‘Connect’ stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar.

Ranveer brings a smile to many faces as takes selfies with everyone in reality show

Mumbai– Ditching his erratic schedule, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh brought a smile to many faces as he took out time to click photographs with contestants, their family members and even audiences during his promotion of his film ‘Cirkus’ on a reality show.

As part of the promotions, Ranveer has been visiting the sets of popular television shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, The Kapil Sharma Show and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs.

Since everyone on these sets want pictures with Ranveer, he prefers taking individual photos instead of a group picture to make everyone feel special.

He was recently seen smiling and posing for selfies with all the young participants on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’.

The parents clapped for Ranveer seeing him click pictures with each and every kid. That’s not all. As a mark of respect, Ranveer also went up to the parents and interacted with them heartily.

The parents later said they’ve never seen an actor be so genuine and nice with them on the sets.

‘Cirkus’ stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. ‘Cirkus’ is based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

SRK to appear during FIFA World Cup final between Argentina, France

Mumbai– The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is returning after four years to the silver screen with his upcoming spy-thriller movie ‘Pathaan’, and he’s leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

After treating the audience to the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the album, King Khan will now be seen during the final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

SRK, who’s a sports enthusiast and has played hockey in his college days, also owns an Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Bollywood superstar will be present at a studio along with Wayne Rooney watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Lionel Messi led Argentina and Kylian Mbappe led France which is set to happen on December 18.

SRK took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his fans as he uploaded a video which has action shots from previous matches.

He wrote in the caption, “Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan!

18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE”

Meanwhile, ‘Besharam Rang’ has been garnering a lot of positive response but is also getting criticised for its redundant visuals which are similar to ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’.

Bhumi Pednekar: I love playing women who are equal to men

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar through her choice of roles, picked to play heroines who do not shy away from proclaiming that they are equal to a man.

“I have always believed that cinema can be a powerful tool to showcase strong, independent and fiercely progressive women on screen. My journey in cinema is a living example of this because I have consciously chosen films that present the woman of today, a woman who other women can connect with and relate to,” says Bhumi.

She adds, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and now Govinda Naam Mera, I have always been inclined to play women who have’nt compromised on their dreams and wishes and stood up against patriarchy.”

Bhumi adds, “I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society and change the lens on gender. I love playing women who are equal to men. I would like this to be my small contribution to Indian cinema and my calling card. I want that, through my body of work, I loudly speak about the need for equality.”

About what appealed to her instantly about her character in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Bhumi says “I love Gauri Waghmare who is an unstoppable force of nature and can stand up to a man and also be vocal about what she wants in life. She is an amazing character to play and I thank Shashank for giving me the freedom to run riot with it. I had a blast playing her. I think it’s evident in the trailer of the film and I’m sure it will come out more strongly when people watch the film on December 16.”

On the work front, Bhumi has 7 back to back releases in 12 months including the likes of Bheed, Afwaah, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s next, Govinda Naam Mera and another announced untitled film.

Sonakshi Sinha named PETA Person of the Year 2022

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was most recently seen in the film ‘Double XL’ and will be seen in OTT series ‘Dahaad’, has been named PETA’s 2022 Person of the Year.

The animal rights non-profit organisation has conferred upon her the title in order to celebrate her actions to help spare the lives of animals killed for fashion and her strong advocacy for dogs and cats in need.

This year, Sinha appeared in a campaign against the use of animal leather for PETA India, in which she brandished a bag dripping with blood to raise awareness of the more than 1.4 billion cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats, and other animals who are killed in horrific ways to be turned into leather accessories for the end user.

She advocates for animal- and Earth-friendly vegan leather which are made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, and mushrooms.

“Exploited animals have a hero in Sonakshi Sinha,” said PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera. “Whether she is inspiring vegan fashion, encouraging dog adoption from shelters, or helping fight crimes against animals, PETA India recognises Sonakshi for being an animal rights powerhouse.”

Past recipients of PETA India’s Person of the Year Award include former Supreme Court Justice K.S. Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma; and actors Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R. Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

For Rani Mukerji, Kolkata is about her childhood memories & love for cinema

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji, who is set to inaugurate 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, said that a visit to Kolkata is always special to her as it brings back childhood memories.

Rani Mukerji will make a trip to Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival with the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. In its 28th edition, the festival has invited Rani as a Distinguished Guest for her illustrious career over the last 25 years and her immeasurable contribution to the Indian film industry.

She will be felicitated at its inaugural ceremony where dignitaries from world cinema, Indian cinema and West Bengal will be present.

Rani said: “A visit to Kolkata is always special to me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema that grew in my heart from an early age.”

“Kolkata International Film Festival has celebrated the legacy of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and many Bengalis artists and technicians who have contributed to creating this vibrant Indian film industry and I’m honoured that this time they have decided to celebrate my career and felicitate me along with other achievers.”

She concluded: “It is a moment of great pride for me, and I’m really humbled to be receiving this honour in the presence of luminaries of West Bengal, India, and world cinema.” (IANS)