Bollywood Roundup: Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and more…

- Advertisement -

Varun Dhawan turns into fierce werewolf in new poster for ‘Bhediya’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Varun Dhawan channeled his inner werewolf in the just released poster of his upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhediya’.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared the first poster from the film.

In the image, the actor is seen turning into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film’s cast look terrified as they seem to be roaming with torchlights.

“Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct,” Varun captioned the image.

Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

‘Bhediya’ is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films present the film which is slated to release on November 25.

‘Kantara’ took me back to my roots, says Shilpa Shetty

Chennai– Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is the latest to shower praise on director Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed Kannada film ‘Kantara’, said that the film took her back to her roots.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty, whose mother tongue is Kannada, wrote: “Appreciation post for ‘Kantara’. Watched the film in the theatre…Oh My God! What a narrative, emotion, vibe and world.”

“Had goose bumps during the climax! The power of cinema transports the watcher into this world. A world I belong to! Really took me back to my roots.

“Without any bias, this one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling, performances, heart, faith and direction. Whoa!!

“Rishab Shetty – hats off to your conviction and versatility. You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success.”

A series of celebrities cutting across south Indian film industries have been lauding the film.

Only recently, actress Anushka Shetty had said: “Watched ‘Kantara’.. Totally totally loved it. Congratulations to each and every actor, producer, technicians.

“Team ‘Kantara’, you all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience. Rishab Shetty you were amazing. Please watch the movie in the theatres. Don’t miss it!”

A couple of days before, Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas had lauded the film.

Dhanush had said: “‘Kantara’… Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.”

Prabhas, for his part, had said: “Watched ‘Kantara’ for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Ajay Devgn on ‘Drishyam 2’: We never make a film thinking about its sequel

Panjim– Amidst the impeccable view of pristine beaches and serene environment, the trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’ was released in the present of the stat cast of the movie including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran,Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

‘Drishyam’, which saw Vijay Salgaonkar be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel will bring new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is still to be seen in the movie. Tabu again is back in a more aggressive way to take revenge from him.

Ajay, who is again back with similar style and all set to play brain game as Vijay talked about the sequel and what he thinks about the response of audience: “We never make a film thinking about its sequel but when it is liked by the audience and gets good response then we think of making the sequel.”

While talking about the original ‘Drishyam’ in Malayalam and how its Hindi version going to be different: “This film is very different from the original and you don’t have Akshaye Khanna’s character in the original. So, it is treated in a different way.”

While Tabu added: “It is his film and a hero can never fail.”

She said further on her role of IG Meera M. Deshmukh : “It is the most challenging and complicated character played by me.”

Arjun shares Parineeti’s ‘Uunchai’ first look, actress hails gesture in ‘insecure’ world

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra is over-the-moon as her closest friend Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film ‘Uunchai’. The actress said that a gesture like this in an “insecure” world makes her really smile from within.

Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she thanked Arjun in her own sweet way.

“Arjun launching my first look from Uunchai is one of those ‘moments’ in our friendship and in my life. In this insecure world people don’t do that.

“This is a core memory that I will cherish forever. Sometimes in this crazy career, a gesture like this can make you smile, really smile from within. Love you baba. You are the best (Baaki sab phone pe),” she added.

Arjun on Sunday morning had shared the first look poster of the film and captioned it: “She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari!

“With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from #Uunchai! A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22. Love and luck to Team Uunchai!”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. (IANS)