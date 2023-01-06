Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Merchant, and more…

Urvashi tagged as ‘stalker’ as she posts pic of hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela had posted a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, moments after cricketer Rishabh Pant was moved for further treatment.

As soon as Urvashi posted the picture, netizens took to social media to slam her and even tagged her as a stalker.

A user wrote: “This Urvashi Rautela thing is so triggering. She’s stalking the guy and no one is stopping her? And this level of depravity while he’s in a hospital???.”

Another said: “When they will issue notice to #UrvashiRautela for stalking a man.”

One said that “this is mental harassment.”

The user added: “If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name.”

A user urged her to leave Pant alone.

“Dhek behen hmlog sbko pta h tereko footage khane m bohut mza aata hai…Chodr de #Pant bhai ko #UrvashiRautela.

“In India, Men do not have any recourse against obsessed Women It’s NOT FUNNY anymore @UrvashiRautela”, said another.

One tagged her as the “most toxic woman of the century”.

A user said that Urvashi is influenced by films such as ‘Darr’ and ‘Raanjhana’.

“I am not sure about Rishabh Pant, but I am very afraid of Urvashi Rautela. Seems to have been heavily influenced by Darr, Raanjhana and the likes.”

“Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment!,” said an angered social media user.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who recently sustained injuries following a car accident, was brought to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance for surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in his Mercedes car.

Manoj Bajpayee says his Twitter account has been hacked

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that his Twitter account has been hacked.

Manoj on Friday shared the news on his Instagram Story, where he asked his fans and followers not to engage with his account on the micro-blogging website until it is restored.

He wrote: “My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved.

“Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you.”

Talking about his work, Manoj has a string of projects lined up including ‘Joram’, where he has reunited with filmmaker Devashish Makhija.

He was last seen in ‘Dial 100’, a thriller drama film directed by Rensil D’Silva. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. It was loosely inspired from the Danish film The Guilty.

‘Actors are misunderstood’: Ali Merchant opens up on dealing with stress

Mumbai– Ali Merchant opened up about dealing with stress and a depressing mental state and how often actors are targeted unnecessarily on social media.

He said: “Actors are misunderstood. Trolls are the real menace of the times with frustrated minds that imagine all the dirty stuff that they will never get to do with any actor so they say bad things about them and sometimes abuse them. ”

“If being a troll is an identity they want to create, then I feel sad for them. Despite being blessed to be living in India, which has such a beautiful long history with great examples of legends, why get stuck with having such low standards of identity for yourself.”

Ali is known for his roles in serials like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, and ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha’. He was also seen in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

He shared his personal experience of dealing with mental illness and the social media trolls. Ali in the past had faced allegations from his ex-wife Sara Khan about his illicit relationship and he was badly trolled by the netizens.

Ali added: “I don’t even need to take any name, won’t even share details because I have passed that phase, I am not the one who is looking for sympathy, but, I was almost destroyed by trolls when someone labelled me as a cheat. It has taken away years from my life with wrong decisions, But I always bounced back way stronger and have always focused on being better and bigger in doing more productive things.”

Talking about how to face criticism and finding out ways to handle it without getting depressed, Ali said: “Always see your parent’s face as it gives lots of courage to fight with negative things, recollect all the good times and change your friends circle.”

“Develop deeper feelings and connections with your family and put yourself in their shoes, you would never want to leave them behind, suffering alone, blaming themselves their entire lives so surround yourself with people who are there for you through thick and thin.”

‘I was never a birthday person’, says Yash in note to fans ahead of his 37th

Bengaluru– Ahead of his 37th birthday on January 8, star Yash has penned a heartfelt note for his fans and said that he is working towards clinching something that he believes in but needs more time.

As it was decided that Yash will announce his next Yash19 on his birthday, the superstar came to his fans with a note and asked them to be patient regarding the announcement of his next project.

In the note, he urged his fans to be patient about the announcement of his next as it is unlikely to be announced by January 8.

He wrote: “To, My fans – my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special,”

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding.”

“This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash.”

He captioned the note: “To my fans, With love Yash” (IANS)