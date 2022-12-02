Bollywood Roundup: Tusshar Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Nora Fatehi, and more…

- Advertisement -

Tusshar tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him in Disneyland

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers being lost in Disneyland at the age of 5 and how his father Jeetendra found him there.

Tusshar says: “In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5 years old. I got late catching the train and my family had already taken their seats on the train.”

He adds if his father had not come back to find him, he would have never met his family. “I was also searching for them and my dad came back looking after me and I think I would not have been sitting here if he couldn’t have reached on time.”

Jeetendra appears as a celebrity guest for the ‘Jeetendra Ji Special’ episode of ‘Indian Idol 13’. His son and actor Tusshar shares a video message for him expressing his happiness over his presence on the show.

“I am happy to see him on Indian Idol as it’s his favourite show. I hope you enjoy the show and have a great time. More power to you dad,” adds the actor, who is busy with his upcoming film ‘Maarrich’ in which he will be seen playing a cop.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shweta, Ali celebrate ‘Mirzapur 3’ wrap up in Goa

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma and her ‘Mirzapur’ co-actor Ali Fazal celebrated the wrap up of the web-series’ third installment in Goa.

Shweta mentioned, “I couldn’t wait to start shoot as soon as we got the episodes for season 3. When you come back to set to shoot for Mirzapur, it’s a responsibility (which we are very happy to have) because of the unconditional love and unending cheer we get from the audience and we never want to let them down.”

She added: “And now that we have completed shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to see it, to experience what we have in store for you! It’s been one hell of a challenging and a fulfilling ride. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met. And I am eagerly waiting to share our labour of love with the world. Sach kahein toh I am a Mirzapur fanatic too!”

Shweta carries a distinct naturalness and imprints it on every character that she plays. Celebrating the wrap of season 3 of ‘Mirzapur’, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a reel video pouring her heart out, celebrating her sweet moments with the cast and crew, capturing how much goes behind camouflaging into a character and imbibing it in spirit.

Nora Fatehi draws flak for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA fan fest event, has frawn flak for holding the Indian flag upside down.

Nora, who performed on the official FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Light The Sky’, ‘O Saki Saki’ and others, was criticised for “disrespecting” the Indian flag at the event.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nora can be seen dressed in a shimmery outfit waving the Indian flag and saying ‘Jai Hind’ on the international stage.

Holding the Tricolour, the actress is saying, “Jai Hind!! Zor se, Zor Se Jai Hind!”.

She adds: “India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in spirits through our music and dance.”

It was not long when social media users noticed that she held the National flag upside down. She picked up the Indian flag from the stage that was lying, then waved it, but due to windy weather, the flag turned upside down.

Without realising, she held the flag clenched in her palms. Indians all over social media were unhappy and called out Nora for “disrespecting” the Indian flag.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aamna Sharif share screen space in ‘Aabaad’

Mumbai– ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about his working experience with Aamna Sharif in the latest track ‘Aabaad’.

The song is a reflection of the mix of emotions from love to pain and agony. It shows how a lover recalls the time he spent with his beloved and how they had fun together but now the situation has changed and they are no longer with each other.

Dheeraj says: “It was a great experience working with such talented people. I’m glad that I’m a part of this music video, and I had a whale of a time. The song is heart-touching, and I believe that it is going to be the best love song of this year.” The music video was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Dheeraj is known for his shows such as ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’. He also hosted reality shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, ‘DID: Battle of the Champions’ and was recently seen on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and ‘Sherdil Shergill’. Aamna was seen in ‘Kahii To Hoga’, ‘Kumkum’ ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, among others.

Producer Afsana Kherani says that the chemistry between the two well known faces of the TV industry makes it a perfect romantic track.

“The music video features two notable faces from the television industry, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Aamna Sharif. The chemistry between the two is sizzling, and their acting skills are jaw-dropping.”

The music video is directed by Pratap Shetty and Harish Bhatt. The song is in the soulful voice of Prateek Gandhi, and the heart touching lyrics are written by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The cinematography of the video is done by Chetan Dholi, and it is produced by Yellow Strings Entertainment. (IANS)