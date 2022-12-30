Bollywood Roundup: Tara Sutaria, Salman Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Tara Sutaria wraps up shooting for ‘Apurva’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller titled ‘Apurva’, which also stars Dhairya Karwah.

The official Instagram page of the production house Cine1Studios shared a picture from the film’s set and captioned it: “Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva.”

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

‘Apurva’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in an avatar never seen before, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Along with Tara Sutaria the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Apurva is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani- Cine1 Studios, and is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan introduces a barrage of reality checks

Mumbai– In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, housemates will be punished for their sins through a task called ‘Paap Ka Ghada’. The housemates must confess who has sinned the most in the house according to them.

The one they pick must be doused with black water. All the pent-up tension comes to the fore in this task as contestants spill the beans in the most explosive way. It will be interesting to watch if there are any non-sinners in the house.

Right after this task, Tina Datta finds out that her close friend Shalin Bhanot has badmouthed her to Soundarya Sharma. She contends that she is being used by Shalin, who has earned a reputation for being fake. Shalin justifies the badmouthing by saying that he was very upset, however, Tina maintains that she has never spoken ill of him even after he betrayed her.

The drama doesn’t end here.

Salman Khan’s vaar doesn’t sit well with Shalin Bhanot, who is questioned for yelling at Archana Gautam during a huge kitchen fight. The star reasons that many people contributed to the fight, and it surprised him that only Archana was being reprimanded.

Shalin explains that he is done with Archana dropping personal remarks. His frustration about dealing with Archana is crystal clear just as the tension between host Salman and Shalin as they discuss the mudda. Find out the conclusion of this sensational issue in tonight’s episode.

Shalin is not the only one to get an earful from Salman. The host has a one-on-one conversation with Archana, who’s admonished for being a motor mouth and instigating contestants with personal remarks. Salman makes it abundantly clear that she can be evicted from the house owing to her rash behaviour.

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post following Rishabh Pant’s car crash

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post after learning about Indian wicketkeeper- batsman Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in an all white dancer outfit.

She captioned it: “Praying” and added a white heart and a white pigeon in the caption.

Early on Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in the state of Uttarakhand from New Delhi.

Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, apart from a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back, and hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe, said Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an official statement on Friday.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka, where he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting on January 3.

It was in 2018, when dating rumours about Pant and Urvashi started doing the rounds. The two were spotted entering and leaving restaurants. However, a year later, Pant dismissed all rumours and shared that he is in a relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.

Anushka Kaushik is enthralled working with Tigmanshu Dhulia

Mumbai– Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi, ‘Thar’, and ‘Crash Course’, spoke about her working experience with director Tigmanshu Dhulia in his web series ‘Garmi’.

She said: “Tigmanshu sir is an institution in himself. Sometimes, I would just sit on the set even for those scenes which didn’t feature me, and looked at him as to how he binds all the actors in a scene because whenever we enter a scene, every actor has their own understanding of the scene but how Tigmanshu sir brings everyone together in one frame is purely magical.”

“At times, we didn’t have a script and we used to go on the set and he would brief us on what needed to be done. And I think that was the most interesting part as an actor also to play with,” she added.

Based on student politics, ‘Garmi’ also features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, and Jatin Goswami, among others. For Anushka, working with Tigmanshu is a great opportunity and a learning experience as well. The actress added that she found him different from other directors and enjoyed working with him.

“We had workshops, which was one of the best parts of the shoot. If I talk about Tigmanshu sir’s way of working, it is completely different than that of the other filmmakers I have worked with because his cinema is different. He gives you the depth of the character and gives you the liberty to explore it,” she concluded.

Aishwarya Khare all set for a solo trip to Bali on New Year

Mumbai– As everyone is making plans for New Year celebrations, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare has decided to go on a solo trip to Bali and explore its beauty.

She shared: “I decided to plan this solo trip to Bali because after working round the clock the whole year everyone needs a little breather which is totally different from the monotonous life. This trip is mainly about rejuvenating myself and a short break to self-actualize.”

The ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ actress shared that she is excited about her solo trip as she will get a chance to spend some time with herself and do yoga and meditation.

“I am really excited to attend this yoga meditation retreat that I have come here, I am sure it will be revitalizing. I decided to do a solo trip because I thought I needed to be with myself for some time.”

“I was looking forward to this trip for a very long time and I am so glad that I made this decision. I feel every woman should go for a solo trip at least once in her life. I will surely be back fresh, happy, and all ready for next year,” she added.

Vicky Kaushal is blessed with a ‘beautiful problem’!

Mumbai– National crush Vicky Kaushal made a shocking revelation, which he tags as a “beautiful problem”, on television that he can lose weight by eating junk food such as pizzas and burgers.

He talked about the issue of not gaining weight on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC) with host Amitabh Bachchan.

The channel shared a promo on Instagram, where Vicky was seen telling Amitabh: “Sir mujhe na ek bohut khoobsurat problem hai. Mera wazan nahi bhadhta sir.”

Big was shocked to hear this.

Vicky continued: “Main burger pizze kha ke wazan ghata sakta hun.”

Big B asked him: “Wazan badhane k liye phir kya karte hai aap?”

Vicky replied: “Phir sir bohot boring sa khana khana padhta hai. Jaese ki sab kuch grilled khana hai.”

Kiara asked: “For gaining weight?” and Vicky agreed. She looked at Amitabh as he had a confused look.

Vicky continued: “Log gym jaate hai wazan ghatane k liye mujhe gym jana padhta hai wazan badhane k liye.”

When Amitabh replied: “Yeh toh ulti baat hogayi ekdum”, Vicky smiled and said: “Lekin sir Punjabiyo k liye bohut acchi problem hai.” (IANS)